How to dress for a festival when you’re a grown-up? Be inspired by Alexa Chung

If you head to the festival section of any high-street store you’re bound to be confronted with all the concert cliches - glitter, micro-mini denim shorts, and fringing. But as a grown-up festival-goer, who’s daily uniform consists of comfortable and chic staples, you may be seeking outfits that are a little more polished.

With outfit inspiration when you’re over thirty being thin on the (muddy) ground, and the unpredictable weather of Irish festival season easily swinging between showers and sporadic sunshine, it’s no simple art.

But, hoping to prove you can looked pulled-together in the fields is Alexa Chung and her edit with British heritage brand Barbour. Just in time for festival season.

Patch jacket, €649, Alexa Chung x Barbour

A poster girl for the brand long time before the collaboration occurred, the waxy check-lined jacket topped off her signature festival style for years. Serving up a dose of cool girl style and a heavy helping up practicality, the range sees comfort and battling the elements effortlessly merge, key realistic components of festival dressing.

A selection of seven jacket styles are on offer, all reimagined by Chung via the Barbour archives, which dates back to 1910, including a light smock-style rain coat and patchwork jacket. Accessories come in the form of tote bags and the soon-to-be unsung hero of festival season - the bucket hat.

Here are some more grown-up festival style staples, no flower crown required

1. An embellished style jacket will keep the chill at bay while bestowing bohemian vibes.

Raincoat, €369, Alexa Chung x Barbour

2. Skip the wellies unless there’s a downpour, a hard-wearing and sensible western boot is more modern.

Get the boot in with Mango, €69.99

3. A chunky knit is the ideal choice for throwing over your dress or skirt when the temperatures drop in the evening.

Comfy jumper from Ganni, €329, Netaporter

4. Mid-price designer brands like Anine Bing offer chic rock t-shirts that easily slot under slip dresses and pair with coated trousers.

Cool t-shirt from Anine Bing, €89

5. A light printed midi dress, that’s quick drying after sudden rain showers and that can be layered up in the chill is a smart choice.