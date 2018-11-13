High Socksiety: This Galway company specialises in arty socks

The Irish Socksciety, a Galway-based company specialising in “arty” socks, celebrated its first birthday this month by joining forces with Irish graffiti artist Shane O’Malley. Known for his bold colours and simple geometric shapes, O’Malley’s work, which focuses on the themes of identity, mental and emotional health, won the hearts of Socksociety’s founders Alex and Joanna Zalech, who commissioned their first artist-edition socks.

“Socks can be a good medium to carry a happy and inspiring message,” say the Polish sock designers, whose products have found fans not only in Ireland, but all over Europe and even as far away as Australia. irishsocksciety.com

Wedding bags

A wedding bag made by Cathy White from vintage fabrics and frames.

Cathy White is well-known as a designer with a keen eye for vintage and a skilled hand at making the most beautiful keepsake bags from her finds.

She starts her assembly with antique silver and gilt handles taken from beaded and needlepoint bags salvaged from vintage markets and fairs worldwide. Some of the handles are jewelled and intricately beaded, some are sterling silver and the bags are made from gold or silver French lace hand sewn onto the frames and then beaded and embellished inside and out.

Each piece is unique and bridal pieces contain either blue beading or inside trim as a nod to the “something blue” requirement for the special day. White will be showing her bags at the Glucksman Christmas Fair in University College Cork this weekend (November 9th-11th) and the RDS Craft Fair in Dublin, December 5th-9th. They can be also be bought directly from cathywhite.ie. Prices start from €145 depending on the handles and special pieces can be made for weddings.