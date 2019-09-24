Helen Cody’s exhibition for Arc features John Rocha and Philip Treacy

CODY CARES

Next week sees the opening of a very special photographic exhibition that has been put together by fashion designer Helen Cody who last year underwent extensive treatment for cancer. Her experience of Arc’s psychological support throughout her treatment was so profound that she wanted to do something in return to thank them and has become an ambassador for the cancer charity.

The full John Rocha ensemble photographed by Eilish McCormick

The exhibition of Irish fashion photographed by Eilish McCormick with art direction by Paula Hughes features a stellar line-up of Irish designers – Simone Rocha, John Rocha archive, Philip Treacy, Una Burke, Natalie B Coleman, Colin Burke, Richard Malone, Katie Hanlan, Paula Rowen, Alison Conneely, Róisín Pierce, Sorcha O’Raghallaigh and her own work.

There will be 13 limited-edition large-scale prints, and boxed A4 gift sets of all prints for sale at €120 and bundles of 13 cards at €25. All proceeds go directly to Arc Cancer Support, and the exhibition will be open to the public at 51a Dawson Street, Dublin from September 26th to 30th.

BIJOUX BIJU

Dún Laoghaire may not automatically be associated with underwear, but that could change now with the opening of a new high-end luxury lingerie store called Biju on George’s Street (near the hospital).

Bodysuit Gaby €115 by Maison Lejaby from Biju, Dún Laoghaire

Owner Devora Edwards comes from an impressive fashion background having worked with designer Alison Conneely (“my fairy”), leading stylist Catherine Condell and Brown Thomas for seven years. Always passionate about fashion, she has finally achieved her dream of starting her own business and, in her new shop, has assembled a number of international ranges exclusive to her that includes nightwear, lounge wear, swim and resort wear.

Prime among them is Beach Riot sportswear from Miami which she has exclusively, Pia Rossini beachwear, some feminine swimwear and accessories specifically aimed at brides, along with lingerie from Maison Lejaby and Btempd. The breezy Bohemian cotton dresses from France called Sundress with hand-embellished details “walk out of the shop” she says, women styling them with jumpers and jeans.

SCÉAL STORIES

Beige silk blouse €350, linen dress €400, both Reuben Avenue, culottes Bernie Murphy €245, Kinsale leather backpack €300, all at the Kilkenny Shop, Dublin

This year’s Scéal fashion pop-up in the Kilkenny Shop in association with the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland continues until the end of this month. Curated by buyer Sineada Dempsey and Emma McGrath of the council, this is its second year, and those taking part include knitters Colin Burke and Pearl Reddington, Dublin designer SookyoungSong, Reuben Avenue, a sustainable clothing brand by Eoin Dillon using natural and recycled fabrics, print and illustration duo Jill & Gill, and Beaded Gem by Dublin milliner Jennifer Kelly. Designer Emma Manley, who took part in the event last year, will be in the Galway shop all this month while Bernie Murphy is also making a comeback with her tweeds after her debut there in 2018.

KNIT WITS

Irish knitters are really showing their mettle these days with style and variety. Laura Chambers, for instance, has a winter collection inspired by Alfred Hitchcock movies and old Hollywood glamour like this sleek cardigan with bell sleeves in black cashmere with a metallic ribbon belt. Other pieces are colourful and roomy – strawberry tunics over pink skirts, lilac and rust sweaters with matching scarves in leisurely shapes perfect for jeans, long or short skirts.

The black cashmere cardigan is €695 from laura-chambers.com

The black cashmere cardigan is €695 from laura-chambers.com, worn here with black sequin trousers €480 by Isabel Marant, shoes with metallic heels €550 Rupert Sanderson,, both from Costume, Dublin.