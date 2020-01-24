Happy knits: Winter woollies to give you the warm and fuzzies

We have nearly reached the end of January, and spring is supposedly in sight. But we won’t be whipping out our printed midi sans coat, just yet. Instead, as we wait for the weather to turn, we’re looking to jumpers – simple cashmere and chunky cable style – to keep us cosy through these transitional months.

A perfect partner under a trench, blazer or puffer, a knitted jumper is the ideal layer that brings the warm-and-fuzzies, but you don’t have to forgo style in the process. When we blearily assemble our outfits on dark, cold mornings, it’s tempting to let comfort win over style, but with the new-gen stylish knits you can actually have both.

Knits may once have been just a protective layer for keeping the chill at bay, but this wardrobe staple has been transformed. Knits are now anything but basic, and can be a centrepiece of an outfit, rather than just a warm-layer afterthought.

Now they provide the basis of a stylish transitional ensemble, adding a pep to jeans, trousers and skirts. Designers and the high-street are offering a myriad of jazzy knitwear styles: bold colours, attention-grabbing textiles, puff-sleeves, co-ords and prints.

The cardigan still remains the it knit. Less frumpy and more fashionable, less hygge and more haute, it has the style set’s seal of approval.

Based on our unpredictable weather, knits of some description will be still mandatory for the (slightly) warmer months too. Knitwear made multiple appearances on the spring runways, at shows including Rejina Pyo, Tibi, Chloe and Fendi.

At Prada creative director Miuccia Prada paired knitwear with sleek mid-lengthed skirts, a styling note you can adopt straight away.

Knit, €89, Cos

Knit, €27.99, H+M

Knit, €89, Uterque

Cardigans, €29.95, Zara

Knit, €79, + Other Stories

Knit, €52, Topshop

Cardigan, €49.99, H+M