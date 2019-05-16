Gucci criticised for cultural appropriation after releasing $800 turban

Luxury fashion brand Gucci is being criticised online for selling Sikh turbans at Nordstrom, an American chain of luxury department stores, also operating in Canada.

Photograph: Nordstrom

The brand has been accused of cultural appropriation, as those buying them as a fashion accessory fail to appreciate their religious significance.

The headpiece, which Gucci calls an “Indy Full Turban,” is currently sold out on Nordstrom’s website.

The turban, or dastaar, is a headpiece worn by Sikh people as a way to identify themselves as members of the faith.

Twitter users have come out against the use of a turban as a fashion accessory, with entrepreneur Harjinder Singh Kukreja saying: “Dear @gucci, the Sikh Turban is not a hot new accessory for white models but an article of faith for practising Sikhs."

Dear @gucci, the Sikh Turban is not a hot new accessory for white models but an article of faith for practising Sikhs. Your models have used Turbans as ‘hats’ whereas practising Sikhs tie them neatly fold-by-fold. Using fake Sikhs/Turbans is worse than selling fake Gucci products pic.twitter.com/sOaKgNmgwR — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) 16. Mai 2019

The brand has already been involved in racist controversy this year. A wool sweater that was reminiscient of “blackface” was ridiculed on social media andeventually pulled. At the time, Gucci apologised for the sweater, saying it “deeply apologises for the offense caused,” adding that the brand was “fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond.”

Similarly, the turbans received public backlash after first being unveiled in a runway show during Milan Fashion Week in Feburary 2018.