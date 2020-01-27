Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande’s billowing ballgown stuns a risk-taking red carpet

At the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAGS, the carefully scrutinised red carpets tend to be a more subdued, play-it-safe zone of tasteful, pretty dresses. But bringing the verve, and the razzmatazz, smack bang in the awards season circuit is the Grammys.

The attendees set the bar for statement dressing, and risk-taking is the only rule. The 62nd annual ceremony, which took place last night in Los Angeles, continued the outre style parade: face masks, harnesses, cowboy hats, patterned suits and pink suitcases were de riguer on the red carpet.

What other awards show would see Ariana Grande, dazzling nevertheless in a billowing tulle ballgown of gargantuan proportions by Giambattista Valli be considered almost civilian in her choice?

Lizzo worked an Old Hollywood-inspired look in white Atelier Versace paired with faux fur stole, before having multiple costume changes to perform, present and accept her Grammy awards. She was followed along the carpet by Dua Lipa in a sleek, 1990s ensemble consisting of bustier and slip skirt by Alexander Wang.

Bringing a more go-bold-or-home attitude, Pose star Billy Porter showed up in a sparkly blue jumpsuit and lampshade hat. But it was his remote-controlled fringe veil that pulled back to reveal his face, that set social media alight.

Sam Stryker

Menswear choices ran the gamut of offbeat to out-there. Shades of pink trended amoung male attendees, with Lil Nas X shining bright with a neon-pink, heavily-embellished suit with harness, and Tyler the Creator in a pink bell-boy outfit reminiscent of The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Shawn Mendes opted for a smart pink suit, giving it twist with baroque pearl chain. John Legend’s pared back grey suit might have seem basic had it not been for the long pleated skirt attached to the left side, giving suiting a fresh take.

Singer Billie Eilish kept to her signature neon green and black in an encrusted Gucci suit, complete with fingertip-less gloves and bejewelled face mask. The singer FKA Twigs opted for a pink riding cape and embroidered catsuit that delivered on dark romance fairytale.

Model Chrissy Teigen wore a bright orange plunging dress by Yanina Couture that leaned into the puffy sleeve trend, with shoulder detail so large it was a plus-one in itself.

The usual roster of sequins dominated the Grammys red carpet too. Rapper Cardi B continued her Mugler fascination in a sheer, sexy, and sparkling cape dress that resembled a walking piece of jewellery.

Alicia Keys opted for an one-shoulder all over sequinned dress with cinched waist, and sky-high silt by Versace.

Maggie Rogers’s Chanel black silk tulle dress was more chic than standout, but her accessories were widely discussed. Instead of carrying a classic evening clutch, Rogers brought a haute-couture Chanel water bottle instead, complete with quilted leather exterior and gold strap.

The music industry’s memorable red carpet moments are ingrained into fashion history. Some of the most iconic fashion moments include Jennifer Lopez’s 2000 Versace gown, Rihanna’s meme-worthy Giambattista Valli gown from 2015, and Kylie Jenner’s pink gloved Balmain jumpsuit.

See all of the celebrity looks from the Grammys 2020 Red Carpet below:

Lizzo. Photograph: REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Tyler the Creator. Photograph: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tyler the Creator. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-Grammy Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs. Photograph: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish attends the 62nd annual Grammy awards in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrissy Teigen. Photograph: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lil Nas X. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Porter. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

FKA Twigs. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Maggie Rogers. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ariana Grande. Photograph: REUTERS/Mike Blake