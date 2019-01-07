Golden Globes 2019: Lady Gaga’s blue gown among showstoppers

She’s worn a meat dress before but Lady Gaga’s lavender blue strapless gown with its massive train and voluminous sleeves stole the show at this year’s Golden Globes for less controversial reasons. The musician and actor scooped an award for her role in A Star is Born and also turned heads on Sunday night in a custom Valentino Couture dress which she accessorised with blue hair.

Lady Gaga in her blue Valentino gown. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga stole the show with her blue hair and blue gown. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Other winners on the red carpet included Penélope Cruz who wore a pearlescent floral jacquard gown by Ralph and Russo. Lupita Nyong’o dazzled in Calvin Kein by Appointment and jewellery by Bulgari.

Penélope Cruz in a pearlescent floral Ralph and Russo gown. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein by Appointment. Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman was compared to a tall glass of red wine in her maroon Michael Kors column dress, only losing fashion points for carrying a silver disco ball as a handbag. The ruby and diamond jewels from Harry Winston mostly made up for it though.

Nicole Kidman wearing Michael Kors. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Unusually for an awards like this, the men’s outfits sparked much of the chatter on social media. French actor Timothée Chalamet arrived wearing what looked like a sparkly harness with straps on his black shirt causing much twitter comment. The outfit by Louis Vuitton was described by the designers as an “embroidered bib”.

Timothée Chalamet in his much-talked-about ‘embroidered bib’ by Louis Vuitton. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty images

The gratifyingly lavish outfit – including a cape and tulle shirt – worn by actor Billy Porter took six months to make according to designer Randi Rahm.



Billy Porter makes a serious entrance in his Randi Rahm cape. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The most eye-catching and widely applauded men’s ensemble came from Cody Fern who went an androgynous route with a partly chiffon shirt and Maison Margiela heeled boots.