Gloves off as Paula Rowan puts her hand to scarves

Style File: Mark P Cullen’s silk canvas; Jennifer Rothwell’s activewear; bold boots

Deirdre McQuillan

Bulloch Harbour, one of the paintings by Mark P Cullen that has been translated to silk by Paula Rowan

Bulloch Harbour, one of the paintings by Mark P Cullen that has been translated to silk by Paula Rowan

 

Best known for her gloves, Paula Rowan has now put her hand to a new scarf collection, in tandem with the artist Mark P Cullen. Woven in Italy in the finest Italian silk, and drawing their colours and abstract compositions from the landscape paintings of Cullen, they are subtle and sophisticated, each one a canvas in its own right.

Bulloch Harbour scarf €365 by Paula Rowan, from a painting by Mark P Cullen
Bulloch Harbour scarf €365 by Paula Rowan, from a painting by Mark P Cullen

Cullen, a full-time painter for more than a decade, currently shows in the Glasthule Gallery and draws from the sea, sky, land and city of his home for his paintings that have titles like Bulloch Harbour, Dalkey Boats and Harbour Boats, and now have corresponding scarves. Most of his work is in oils, but there are also a number of watercolours, including one representing the power and passion of rugby that has also been translated into silk. The scarves, priced from €280-€425, can be found in her shop in the Westbury Mall and online at paularowan.com

Silk and mesh crane bomber jacket in indigo jade €395, leggings €195 and crop top €95 from Jennifer Rothwell’s new activewear range
Silk and mesh crane bomber jacket in indigo jade €395, leggings €195 and crop top €95 from Jennifer Rothwell’s new activewear range

Serious activity

This trio of green top, mesh bomber and leggings is the work of designer Jennifer Rothwell, whose dramatic gown inspired by the work of Harry Clarke was worn to the Oscars by Liselott Olofsson, wife of Song of the Sea director Tomm Moore.  

Rothwell’s activewear range is a new direction for the designer, but she has applied her printing expertise to many pieces including hoodies, leggings and strapless dresses, along with block-coloured crop tops, hooded capes and skirts. Her digital crane print collection is now stocked in Wolf & Badger in London as well as in her Powerscourt Townhouse boutique. This year she was the first winner in the fashion category of the Irish Country Magazine Irish Made Awards. Visit jrothwell.net

Strategia floral embroidered boots €353 from farfetch.com
Strategia floral embroidered boots €353 from farfetch.com

Reboot your wardrobe

Put your best food forward with some of the season’s mid heels, embroidered, patchworked or in bold colours.

Ula black embroidered velvet boots by Miista £99 miista.com
Ula black embroidered velvet boots by Miista £99 miista.com
Green satin ankle boots €59.95 from Zara
Green satin ankle boots €59.95 from Zara
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.