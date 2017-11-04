Gloves off as Paula Rowan puts her hand to scarves

Best known for her gloves, Paula Rowan has now put her hand to a new scarf collection, in tandem with the artist Mark P Cullen. Woven in Italy in the finest Italian silk, and drawing their colours and abstract compositions from the landscape paintings of Cullen, they are subtle and sophisticated, each one a canvas in its own right.

Bulloch Harbour scarf €365 by Paula Rowan, from a painting by Mark P Cullen

Cullen, a full-time painter for more than a decade, currently shows in the Glasthule Gallery and draws from the sea, sky, land and city of his home for his paintings that have titles like Bulloch Harbour, Dalkey Boats and Harbour Boats, and now have corresponding scarves. Most of his work is in oils, but there are also a number of watercolours, including one representing the power and passion of rugby that has also been translated into silk. The scarves, priced from €280-€425, can be found in her shop in the Westbury Mall and online at paularowan.com

Silk and mesh crane bomber jacket in indigo jade €395, leggings €195 and crop top €95 from Jennifer Rothwell’s new activewear range

Serious activity

This trio of green top, mesh bomber and leggings is the work of designer Jennifer Rothwell, whose dramatic gown inspired by the work of Harry Clarke was worn to the Oscars by Liselott Olofsson, wife of Song of the Sea director Tomm Moore.

Rothwell’s activewear range is a new direction for the designer, but she has applied her printing expertise to many pieces including hoodies, leggings and strapless dresses, along with block-coloured crop tops, hooded capes and skirts. Her digital crane print collection is now stocked in Wolf & Badger in London as well as in her Powerscourt Townhouse boutique. This year she was the first winner in the fashion category of the Irish Country Magazine Irish Made Awards. Visit jrothwell.net

Strategia floral embroidered boots €353 from farfetch.com

Reboot your wardrobe

Put your best food forward with some of the season’s mid heels, embroidered, patchworked or in bold colours.

Ula black embroidered velvet boots by Miista £99 miista.com