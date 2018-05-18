Get philosophical with a silk scarf inspired by great thinkers

Stylefile: Museum collection of scarves and a Turkish designer at Kildare Village
 

Rory meets Rodin

The London-based Irish designer Rory Hutton, best known for his quirky linen bow ties, has launched his first collection of women’s scarves at the British Museum in London. The collection coincides with the museum’s exhibition “Rodin and the Art of Ancient Greece” and Hutton has created block prints that reference classical motifs and include busts of Greek gods and acanthus leaf borders derived from his own original linocuts. The designer, who studied at both Limerick School of Art & Design (LSAD) and National College of Art and Design (NCAD), is working on his spring summer collection which launches at the end of this month called “Child of Zeus” and will introduce ties and silk scarves. The museum scarves are £85 each and join a collection of other similarly inspired accessories that include “The Thinker” socks, £17.99, cotton shopper, £9.99, and “Olympian” silk ties, £35.

Kildare and Kutluk

Following the opening of the Prada outlet earlier this year, the latest standalone boutique to open at Kildare Village is that of Dublin-based Turkish designer Umit Kutluk located next to Le Pain Quotidien and decorated with marble interiors and velvet carpets. Known for tailored ready-to-wear in silk, fine lace, crepe and cashmere, luxury fabrics that are necessarily expensive, the new boutique will house a selection of ready-to-wear pieces as well as 20 ensembles specially designed for the opening. He has also collaborated with Irish milliner Aoife Harrison who has created 10 one-off head pieces designed to complement the style and colour palette of his collection. There are reductions of up to 70 per cent on regular retail prices and a silk crepe jumpsuit that was €1,150 is now €690 at the village.

