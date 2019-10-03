Get Meghan Markle's winter look without a royal budget

Let’s face it, Meghan Markle loves a good coat, even making her royal debut as Duchess-to-be in a memorable cream wrap style. Since then, she has come widely recognised for her outerwear enthusiasm choosing show-stopping styles for public outings in the colder months.

Crafting her own minimal, effortless royal repertoire, she has come a source of style inspiration for many, but her proven power of simplicity especially comes into its own with her winter wear. This is largely due to her heavy rotation of chic toppers that allow her appear just as polished when it’s freezing out as she does at any point in the year. Not only does the chosen coat acts as a shield from the chiller temperatures but one that allows her to play out her diplomatic dressing balancing a mix of home and away brands.

Take the cream wrap coat by Canadian brand the Line that she wore for the post-engagement appearance, which gave a subtle acknowledgement to her previous country of residence. The simple belted waterfall style also garnered so much attention that it crashed the under-the-radar label’s website for days.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet members of the public after visiting Crown Bar, a former Victorian gin palace owned by the National Trust in Belfast last year. Photograph: Tim Rooke/Getty

Markle showcased a penchant for Stella McCartney outer wear early into her role as Duchess that was believed to be an advocacy of McCartney’s ethical and cruelty-free standing as a designer while also being a nod to Markle’s new homeland of Britain.

Another standout style was a tartan Burberry coat that Markle donned for her first appearance in Scotland. Eschewing a dress for easy, wearable slouchy separates and abandoning the signature top-handle bag for a modern cross-body, the whole outfit, including the dressing-gown style coat signified the more modern Duchess Meghan planned to be.

Subverting tradition with subtle gestures, but when it comes to shape and style of coats Markle proves that classic always works. Whether it’s a plush wrap, classic trench or crombie, her impressive selection of tailored styles easily elevate the simplest of separates and add a smart, polished finish. The Duchess tends to keep to pared back tones of beige, camel, white or black making her outfit altogether more refined in the process.

Meghan Markle attends a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary in 2017. Photograph: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

It’s worthy to note Markle’s dependence on cover-ups when creating your shopping list for the cooler months ahead as if anything the Duchess’ outfits proves that a perfect piece of outerwear truly can make or break an outfit.

Side-stepping trends and leaning on easy separates, Markle utilises a handful of trusty staples to keep her in check for winter. What lies beneath her coat selection is usually longer hemlines and modern silhouettes. Creating a level of consistency with her winter wardrobe, Markle pairs her classic coats with tone on tone dresses that match her outerwear that allows for a look that is impactful in its simplicity.

Artfully leaving her coats open to showcase slimmer-line and unfussy pieces that pointedly don’t compete with the coat, including a fine knit crew neck jumper teamed with flared A-line skirts or autumnal-shaded silky shirts and leather skirts. All chosen in more modest lengths that tick the box for the royal-appropriateness but also the most in-demand dimension for the season.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene in 2017. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty

Usually one to pair a midi skirt or dress with a pointed-toe pump, when it comes to cold-proofing her style in winter, Markle opts for a more contemporary knee-high boot instead. The stylish combination of midi and long boot that hits just below your knee is a must have for the season, proving popular on the catwalks and the street-style scene. An effortless look to emulate, much like a lot of Markle’s ensembles, the key is finding a roomy boot with a hint of slouchiness that is easily teamed with a flowy midi style.

And even if you don’t have a royal budget, you can let Markle inform your winter purchases - the tailored coat, the knee-high boot, the midi skirt, the fine knit, all the pieces she has favoured let’s you get a jump start on winter.

Coat (Û339) frp, Massimo Dutti.

Boots in Littlewoods Ireland in €55.

Dress (Û52) in Topshop.

Skirt in Mango for €49.99.

Cream coat (Û139) in Zara