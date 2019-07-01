Get an eyeful with this new bag collection Tali from Kenzo

BAGGING AN EYE

A bag embellished with an all-seeing eye on the clasp distinguishes a new collection called Tali from Kenzo which goes on sale this month. A universal symbol of luck, the name is a derivative of talisman, an amulet for the wearer to bring good fortune, or so they say. Unveiled in Paris during Autumn/Winter fashion week, the bags come in a variety of bold colours and textures from smooth calfskin in block colours and seasonal prints to embossed water snake, crocodile textured leather and quilted lambskin. The eye clasp is finished in bright palladium or with scratch resistant matte black PVD coating and straps are adjustable to convert from handbag to shoulder bag or cross body. Starting prices are €590 Find stockists at www.kenzo.com

Talli cross body bag €590

CASHING IN

With such unpredictable weather in Ireland, cashmere is not just for winter, but for summer too. Monaghans, for instance, have what they call a “tissue weight” cashmere with some pieces mixed with cotton to be worn across all four seasons. A key piece this summer is a cashmere blanket scarf ideal for travelling (€500) which comes in a variety of bright colours that can be worn as a scarf, luxurious beach wear or as a lightweight cover up on cooler evenings. The shop also has a good selection of ponchos, cropped cardigans, stoles and wraps along with their signature cashmere sweaters in different weights. Monaghans Cashmere is at 21 South Anne Street, Dublin 2. Call 01 6794451

Tom Monaghan proprietor of Monaghan’s Cashmere. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

IN HER SPHERE

Still on the subject of cashmere, the Irish knitter Lucy Downes of Sphere One uses the highest quality cashmere from Scottish mill Todd & Duncan (which rarely pills) one of the oldest and most skilled yarn spinners in the world. The colours in her current collection reflect those of her native Wicklow and childhood memories of its landscape. Sweaters in muted blues and greens are embroidered with contour lines following the shape of valleys and mountains handstitched to scale from maps. For her presentation in Paris, the Ordnance Survey gifted her maps which she used to wallpaper the walls of her SS19 showroom creating an enclave of Co Wicklow in the Marais. Find the collection in Havana, Juju in Greystones, Emporium Kalu in Naas as well as the UK, Switzerland, Japan, USA, Canada and online at sphereone.ie

SONNY FOR KIDS

A new Irish website founded by Kildare mother- of- two Lynda Murphy brings a stylish collection of ethically produced clothes handpicked from designers all around Europe. Murphy travelled around Europe specially to meet the people behind the brands who share her passion for style, quality and sustainability to source clothing that is “hand-me-downable” and ethically produced in the best of fabrics. The brands include Dotty Dungarees from the UK, Kidiwi from France with handmade dresses, skirts and blouses for special occasions, Knot Kids from Portugal (from newborn all in ones, great for gifts for new arrivals to fully lined summer dresses), Ebbe with its Scandi chic and BRAI straight from Paris, pyjamas for kids made in 100 per cent organic cotton with deer, lion and horse patterns in blue and pink. Visit www.sonnybear.ie