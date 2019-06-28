From Ryan Reynolds to David Beckham: men who know how to dress for summer

You’re not going to catch us complaining about the warmer weather. Summer, however, does pose some style conundrums, particularly how to keep your cool and look sharp in the heat.

Thanks to our gloomy, unpredictable climate we’ve got cold-weather dressing mastered. Layering-up is second nature as we pile on the coats, knits and boots to battle the chiller temperatures.

When it comes to delayering, and less-is-more summer dressing, it can leave a lot of men feeling underdressed; literally and figuratively. With only a few pieces to work with, it can be hard to put together a professional, polished outfit that will beat the heat.

Summer-friendly style is all about thinking strategically, and taking some inspiration from the sharpest dressers. Benefit from their style wisdom here:

Vincent Cassel

Curveball summer dressing courtesy of Black Swan actor Vincent Cassel. If you prefer to stick to darker shades just opt for a cotton twill blazer and breathable polo shirt to keep you cool.

Miles Teller

The Hawaiian shirt has gone from kitsch to cool. While we’re not proposing you copy this look from head-to-toe, Miles Teller proves a printed short sleeve, tailored trouser and tonal tassel loafers combo should be a look on your warm-weather rotation.

Ryan Reynolds

This is how to do the light and bright summer suit and win at the beige trend at the same time. The key way to pulling it off is the roomy cut of trousers. For extra breeziness, ditch the waistcoat and keep it styled up with a classic cotton-mix white shirt.

Alexander Skarsgard

With short sleeves and lighter fabric, a polo shirt makes an ideal layer in the summer. Work it under a suit or wear it on it’s own for summer office dressing.

Johannes Huebl

Adapt a tailored look for summer by replacing a structured blazer with a slouchier, lighter version and expand on the summer-ready style with a pair of loafers that look good with a bit of ankle showing.

Armie Hammer

Make a head-to-toe tailored look work for the stuffier months by opting for a wine-tinged palette and embrace a summer-friendly vibe through a tie. A dazzling floral print will do the trick.

David Beckham

Your year-round suit can work for the warmer months by just changing up your layers. A sleek t-shirt and box-fresh trainers will make any darker suit look summer-ready.