Frill seeker: 11 great dresses for the Christmas party season

Whether it is your office Christmas party, cocktails with friends, or a family gathering, the festive season always brings a surge of soirées to get all dressed up for. And, it is never too early to start planning and prepping for the the inevitable party circuit.

Even now, the stores are saturated with all things spangly – think shimmer, sequins and sparkles – so it definitely is the time to invest in your ensemble before all the nice shiny stuff sells out and all you are left with is dresses resembling tinsel.

But no matter your signature occasion-wear dressing style, whether it is a little less-is-more sleek and sophisticated or resembles a glittering disco ball, there’s plenty of choice across the high street to have you party ready.

Asos, €120

Dress, €19.99, H&M

Dress, €79, & Other Stories

Dress, €68, Topshop

For Christmas 2019, the dress still reigns supreme. But what wins at party dressing in the frock department is one that ticks the Christmas charm box and is comfortable. Firstly, opt for a dress that has wiggle room, so that you can still sit down, eat, dance and enjoy your night without feeling like a stuffed turkey. Luckily, soft silhouettes are a key shape for this season, with voluminous trapeze tent styles, and wrap dresses that you can subtly adjust.

Secondly, don’t go too overly festive with your dress choice, in the season of excess, and in the moment of sustainability, it’s best not to buy something you won’t wear in the future just because it falls into the festive camp. That doesn’t mean sequins are off the table, just be stealthy, and promise to style up a sparkly number with a cosy knit for casual chic that gives your glittering piece another outing.

Sequin dress, €145, V by Very, Littlewoods Ireland

Coat, €495, dress, €350, both LK Bennett

Dress, €39.95, Zara

If you’ve had enough of shimmer but still want to make a statement, frills and ruffles are the dress accoutrements of choice this year. Giganti, fashion fairy tale-worthy gowns flooded the catwalks of Giambattista Valli, Valentino, and Erdem, and watered-down versions that subtly nod to the princessy trend have emerged on the high street.

If streamlined is more your taste, velvet will bring a regal air, while still being big on style. Not only does the sumptuous fabric bring elegance and flair to your party look, but also a level of practicality, thanks to its warming abilities. Up the cosy factor and opt for an LVD (that’s long velvet dress), especially one in a midi length with long sleeves that is the perfect partner to a sleek pair of knee-high boots.

Dress, €132, Monsoon

Dress, €385, Rixo, Brown Thomas

Dress, €255, Kitri

Dress, €59, Oasis

For the ultimate in easy party dressing, look to the style staple of the little black dress, which is well represented across the high street. This season it’s anything but basic, coming with a myriad of stylish features that elevates it for next-level party dressing. Lace, puff-sleeve and sequins give the classic dress a standout appearance.