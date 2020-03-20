Fresh fashion brands you can order to your door

If you’ve exhausted Netflix, are trying to switch off from social media and are in need of some fresh fashion inspiration, find some style respite from these lesser known labels.

As much as we love trawling through the new-in sections of high street stalwarts such as & Other Stories, Topshop and Zara, it gets to a point where you spot the same dress popping up endlessly.

That’s why it’s so welcoming to have a smattering of undiscovered indie brands up your sleeve. Because, even in these times of uncertainty and new scenarios, a little style thrill and pick-me-up is still allowed. Especially if you’re working from home for the foreseeable, and have to switch your working wardrobe to make-shift home-office wear.

From slouchy suitable weekend wear, read perfect for self-isolation. These fresh labels all provide comfort with elevated wear that you can order all to your door – though delivery might take a while.

Avavav

What could be more stay-at-home appropriate than a larger-than-life billowing dress? With the non-specific, tent-like shapelessness cut, the impressive volume dresses bring all the comfort while still looking polished. Swedish-Italian brand Avavav is the master of oversized dress aesthetic, crafting mini and midi designs, as well as puff-sleeve and plisse-collar shirts, perfect for pairing with straight-leg denims or tailored trousers. With each purchase, Avavav will donate €25 to the fight against Covid-19, donating to the non-profit organisation that benefits hospitals in Italy.

Sleeper

If there was ever a brand that would encourage you to be spotted, stylishly, we might add, in your pyjamas it would be Sleeper. The loungewear label launched in 2014 by Kate Zubarievea and Asya Varetsa, two former magazine editors, offers luxe pyjama suits to be worn all day, and cross over into everyday wardrobes.

Pyjama set, €285, Sleeper

A-list fans of the brand include Dakota Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Rita Ora and Emily Weiss. Think slinky robe dresses, linen frocks with frill detail and silky PJ sets trimmed with marabou feather-trimmed cuffs.

Nobody’s Child

Pocket friendly and sustainable, Nobody’s Child crafts its easy-to-wear small quantity designed dresses from deadstock, while leftover fabric is donated to fashion colleges to help eliminate waste. The brand does all this, while delivering up-to-date trends that don’t cost the earth. Every spring trend from co-ords to jumpsuits, pastel suiting to tent dresses are represented.

Dress, €38, Nobody’s Child

Blouses and dresses are available in a myriad of kitschy, sweet prints including fruit, polka dots, hearts or florals. Popular styles are reworked in different prints every couple of months, meaning if you find a style you like, you can purchase it again in a fresh print in a trusted cut.

Palones

Offering limited edition runs of classic wardrobe staples, Palones is the label to shop if you’re looking for elegant, timeless pieces that you can reach for season after season.

Shirt dress, €145, Palones, Harvey Nichols

Anything but basic, the London-based label creates quality ageless pieces with design twists that will elevate the simplest of wardrobes. Its range includes fluid wide-leg jumpsuits in candy tones, upgraded trenches, and dresses that will work for 9am-9pm.

Kley

If you’re a fan of minimalist brands, you may like to think of Kley as your new destination for modern, clean-cut designs. And, would you believe it if we told you it was available at Debenhams?

Jacket, €152, shirt, €75, Kley, Debenhams

Part of its newly launched inhouse label, Kley is Debenhams’ foray into contemporary fashion consisting of neutral, pared back pieces that can be layered up or down at affordable price points. Expect everything from nightwear to accessories, and chic staples of trench coats, leather trousers and printed dresses.

Cras

Bringing a hyper-glamorous and upbeat aesthetic to responsibly made pieces, Cras is all about proving sustainable can be seriously stylish.

Shirt, €109, Cras, Zalando

Working only with sustainable materials, pieces are made from recycled polyester made from plastic waste, organic cotton, biodegradable Tencel. But far from a simple aesthetic, the Copenhagen-based label has a fondness for colours and prints that make a bit of noise including neon-pink midi dress and brightly hued leopard print shirting.