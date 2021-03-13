Feeling blue? Wear green, the colour trend for 2021

The green jumpers may be out in virtual force next week on St Patrick’s Day, but the wearing of green can be a stylish as much as a patriotic option this season, given that it is one of the biggest colour trends for 2021. The colour of nature and the one most connected with sustainability, when days are grey and the future uncertain, it is associated with hope and optimism – or so the colour forecasters argue for both clothing and interiors. Feeling blue? Wear green.

A selection of Irish made scarves and throws in shades of green from stable.ie

Victoria Beckham mini dress, €380 at brownthomas.ie

Star earrings, €25 at omdivaboutique.com

Green pearl trimmed slingbacks by Baum und Perfgarden at macbees.ie

From Molly Goddard’s Spring Summer2021 collection. Photograph: Ben Broomfield

Chief among them is Li Edelkoort, one of the world’s most famous and recognisable trend forecasters, whom I interviewed some years ago after one of her sell-out lectures in London. At her trend presentation Green Wave for summer 2021, the Dutch designer predicted that a “cheerful” green for the season is a reflection of hope. She also identified “a new modernism”, a need for “well-made timeless clothes made of solid materials” with a focus on utilitarian gear – aprons, skirts, straight jackets and trousers in sturdy fabrics citing Margaret Howell’s consistent workwear style.

Those in Howell’s spring/summer collection come in subtle, earthy shades of green in keeping with her unobtrusive approach. Other, bolder greens elsewhere like lime and mint can really power up a black wardrobe particularly with accessories. The lime green patent Attico sandals worn by US model Hailey Baldwin in Los Angeles with a black suit, became best sellers – they can be still found on farfetch and mytheresa sites at prices well over €500.

Lenore green top, €280 from mollygoddard.com

St Patrick’s Day scarf, €120 from jenniferrothwell.com

Gold multi coloured ring, €162 by Tory Burch

For Irish style consultant Aoife Dunican of @thestylebob, green’s calming nature is great for those feeling stressed – she wears it for home schooling “because although it is not energetic like red, it gets me into a calm frame of mind.” She also says that it energises a small screen (for those zoom calls) and is the best colour to counteract the effects of red cheeks or flushing/blushing. It was a strategic colour choice for Megan Markle on her last appearance on royal duties wearing a green Emilia Wickstead dress which made a powerful visual statement of confidence and optimism.

Aoife Dunican, stylebob, wearing her favourite green dress

Fern silk headband, €30 at kdk.ie

Woven leather tote by Bottega Veneta, €620 at brownthomas.ie

Lime green and mint by their very nature suggest something fresh and new and suit pale complexions while those with yellow in their skin suit more muted tones like khaki. Both are complemented by emerald. Dunican likes to wear green “blocky and bold with blue, pink or purple accessories in the same intensity”. Her favourite is an emerald silk dress by MSGM bought for an Irish American family wedding in Boston. “I walked into the church and I felt I was flying the Irish flag in the most wonderful way possible”, she recalls, adding that the feeling was complete when she realised that of her two sisters sitting beside her, one was wearing gold and the other white.