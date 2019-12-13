Fancy Feet: from evening flats to bejewelled heels, the best shoes for party season

No festive ensemble is complete without the right pair of party-ready shoes

Corina Gaffey

Bow flats, Û240, J.Crew

December is in full swing, Christmas parties are upon on us, so ’tis the time to get all dressed up for the season and deck ourselves in metallics, sequins and glitter. And what can make or break an outfit, or your evening, is what’s on our feet.

A gorgeous pair of shoes will take your ensemble to a whole new level. A colourful shoe will perk up an all black outfit, or a glittering pair a la Dorothy instantly updates your jeans and nice top combo. 

But it doesn’t all come down to aesthetics, practicality is an essential consideration, as really you want a pair that look as fantastic as they feel and allow you to be the last one standing at all the season’s soirees. Who wants to sit out on all the festive merriment nursing blisters or miss out on pulling your Strictly Come Dancing moves on the dance-floor because of a poor choice of fun-sapping, uncomfortable shoes? 

Luckily, the days of delectable if impractical high heels shoes are gone. That’s not to say you have to eschew your heels entirely, rather that, this season you’ve plenty of options.

Height that doesn’t sacrifice comfort comes in the form of retro-inspired platforms in pop-art prints or sparkling details that are perfect for parties. While bejewelled courts encrusted in sequins, embroidery, or gems, brocade block heels, satin kitten-heels, or modernist strappy sandals reign this party season and greatly improve your party experience.

And for those who would gladly abandon heels in a heartbeat, the statement flat, which is a front row and A-lister favourite, is a stylish alternative to sky high spindly stilettos. Proving you don’t need the extra height to nail festive dressing, a party-ready evening flat decked out in sparkles, prints, velvet or sequins, will bring all the festive spirit minus the blisters. For balance pair the snazzy flat with something slightly more over-the-top, like a sequinned dress or louche brocade trouser suit.

Sandals, €445, Neous, Brown Thomas
Savida, Û30, Dunnes Stores
A guest wearing a black beret and dark green sequins suit outside the Elie Saab show during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week in September. Photograph: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images
