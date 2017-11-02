Erdem x H&M collection lands today in College Green, Dublin. So what’s it like?

The much-hyped H&M collaboration with Erdem goes on sale today in Ireland on College Green, in 220 stores worldwide and online at hm.com.

The collection is now available to the public following a lavish launch in LA last month with an accompanying film, The Secret Life of Flowers, by Australian director Baz Luhrmann.

Coat €159, grey blazer €129 and trousers €99.99.

London-based designer Erdem – whose fans include Michelle Obama, Samantha Cameron and Sienna Miller – is known for richly romantic, luxurious but expensive clothes and once said, “I rebel with lace and tulle”.

Black lace dress €159.

Long romantic 1950s-style floral dress €249.

For the Swedish giant, he has kept to his signature dreamy dresses (many in lace) and floral motifs abound in richly textured shapes. But it also includes personal references – like the memory of his father’s coat that his mother draped over her shoulders or the cool style of 1990s TV and music videos. And there’s an English country garden aesthetic evident in the wildflower print black jacquard skirts and snowdrop print on black silk satin pyjama tops and trousers.

Lace dresses €159 and lace tops €119.

It is a mixum-gatherum of tailoring and flounce combining off-white guipure lace tops with sharply masculine blazers alongside hoodies (more flowers here) and faux-leopard print teddy coats.

Black floral silk top €99.99 and pyjama trousers €79,99.

Faux leopard-print coat €159, tweed jacket €129 and tweed skirt €79.99.

For the first time, he has also included a menswear collection which may appeal more to minimalist dressers with its herringbone tweed greatcoats (€249), Fair Isle and cable knits – one jumper was inspired by the sweaters worn in Twin Peaks.

Accessories are attractive; grosgrain hair clips for €22.99 or bow rhinestone earrings €34.99 are the entry points along with floral tights, socks and scarves. Elsewhere prices range from €99.99 for silk blouses, black lace dresses €159 (longer lace dresses €249), tweed jackets €129 and floral blazers €129.

Long dress €249.

Though there are many covetable pieces, like previous collaborations, there will be eager eagle-eyed customers queuing to buy, though too many whose main motive will be to resell online, an activity which has been the bane of many previous collaborations. To counteract this, purchases will be restricted to a select number of items, that is, one piece per style.