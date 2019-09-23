Emmys 2019: Jesus gowns and colour clashing – what the stars wore

The A-listers dressed to dazzle at the Emmy Awards last night, with dramatic plunging necklines, brilliant spins on colour clashing, and Jesus gowns among the eye-catching looks on the red carpet (which was, in fact, purple).

We also got a taste of what we can expect from spring, as dresses fresh from New York Fashion Week featured heavily in Los Angeles. And from sea foam to ocean grey, light blue was the colour champion of the night, with Regina King in custom Jason Wu and Jameela Jamil donning a one-shoulder Monique Lhuillier high-fashion gown.

The Euphoria star Zendaya also opted for the one-shoulder look, in her case an emerald Vera Wang corset gown with a hip-high slit up one side.

Emmys fashion: Regina King. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Emmys fashion: Jameela Jamil. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Emmys fashion: Zendaya. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Dual-toned pink and red dresses made for some seriously chic colour pairing: Marisa Tomei wore a Ralph & Russo gown; Mandy Moore opted for an off-the-shoulder Brandon Maxwell dress; and Taraji P Henson opted for a floaty Vera Wang.

Emmys fashion: Marisa Tomei. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Emmy fashion: Mandy Moore. Photograph: Etienne Laurent/EPA

Emmys fashion: Taraji P Henson. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Taking the plunge were Jodie Comer, who won for her role in Killing Eve, wearing a white halter-neck Tom Ford evening gown; and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who won three awards for her BBC comedy Fleabag, wearing a peachy tulle dress, featuring copper-sequin detailing, by Monique Lhuillier.

If there were an Emmy for most dramatic neckline on the purple carpet, the Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke would have won it for her deep-cut Valentino gown.

Emmys fashion: Jodie Comer. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Emmys fashion: Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Emmys fashion: Emilia Clarke. Photograph: Etienne Laurent/EPA

Emmys fashion: Maisie Williams. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Her costar Masie Williams flew the flag for Irish design, wearing a crystal-embroidered asymmetrical black dress by Jonathan Anderson, founder of the label JW Anderson.

Twitter users couldn’t help but spot the religious overtones of the red-and-white robe dress worn by their fellow Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, with memes comparing her gown to everything from Jesus’s robes to a papal uniform to a Roman empress’s gown.

The Irish double nominee Fiona Shaw, who was up for Emmys for her roles in Fleabag and Killing Eve, wore a puffed-sleeve green gown by the London-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

Emmys fashion: Gwendoline Christie. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Emmys fashion: Fiona Shaw. Photograph: Nina Prommer/EPA

Other stars followed the less-is-more mantra by opting for sleek designs and streamlined silhouettes. Naomi Watts wore Christian Dior haute couture, Viola Davis wore contrasting-monochrome Alberta Ferretti, Sandra Oh wore a blush off-the-shoulder Zac Posen dress, and Sophie Turner wore a floor-length powder-pink satin dress by Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton.

Emmys fashion: Naomi Watts. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Emmys fashion: Viola Davis. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Emmys fashion: Sandra Oh. Photograph: Etienne Laurent/EPA