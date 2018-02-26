Eight ways to update your wardrobe for spring

Payday is around the corner and at this time of year our gleeful purchase of new-season wardrobe updates feels more than justified (not that we needed permission). Never mind the Beast from the East, here are eight trends that will supercharge your wardrobe and help with a seamless transition into the new season.

Trench (€40 from Penneys)

Trench Dressing

Going outré with your outerwear is the simplest way of changing your look. While the trench is not strictly new, it is the fashion world’s Duracell bunny reimagined every season. There isn’t another more useful cover-up, working just as well slung over knit and denim as it does over a pencil skirt for the office. Try one in neutral tones with some new-gen detailing.

Blazer (€80), trousers (€60), and bag (€40) from River Island

The Bright Side

Pulsating primary colours, from tomato red to emerald green and canary yellow, is the fastest way to focus your wardrobe for spring. And it’s not just about one bright shade of the season; you can pick from any high-octane hue. Whether you want to go the suiting route with a colour-pop blazer, or choose from an infinite selection of dresses in a rainbow of shades, the message is clear – go bold.

Violet blazer, pants and blouse by Victoria Beckham (from €655)

Violet Hour

On the flip side but still just as pretty, you’ll find sweet shades as designers replace millennial pink with polarising shades of violet. Fashion’s new hue falls anywhere between lavender and lilac and is making a turn in accessories, sharp suiting and whimsical dresses.

Dress (€88 from ASOS)

The 9-to-9 dress

Spring wouldn’t be spring without a sea of floral dresses, but this season the staple has been turned into spring’s smartest acquisition. Opt for a wallpaper bouquet print in a simple silhouette and an elevated fabric that will make round-the-clock dressing simple. For extra brilliance, pick a style that will look equally as good over jeans while it’s still too cold for bare legs.

Blazer (€80 from Topshop)

Stripe skirt (€53 from Topshop)

Spots vs Stripes

The two graphic prints have gone head-to-head, but forget the wistful nostalgia of polka dots and the basic Breton stripe. The new way to wear these prints is smart, sophisticated and, for extra fashion points, together.

Delpozo graphic print skirt (€2,950 from Brown Thomas)

Blurred Lines

Introducing spring’s headliner, the opulent asymmetric hem midi: It’s key to your new-season look. Choose big bloom prints or go-faster stripes, and dress it down with t-shirts (as seen at Delpozo), flats and utility touches.

Earrings (€15.95 from Accessorize)

The Statement Earring

From last season’s superior length, sparkle and all-out pizzazz ear candy, this year the statement earring is a little more refined. Think structured and metallic.

Strenesse Blouse (€349 from Arnotts)

Hawaiian Four-O

The kitsch classic has transformed into a spring must-have. There’s something about the zesty tropical nature of the blouse that’s an instant mood improver. Pair with a sleek pencil skirt or kick flares for a stylish contrast.