Eight style hacks to nudge your winter wardrobe into spring

Spring is almost upon us, which should mean it’s time to stash your dark winter woollies at the back of your wardrobe and adopt your lighter, brighter pieces. As previous seasons have proved, you could be preparing yourself for inclement weather one minute, and exposing your legs to the sun the next.

Plus, the great Irish weather only gradually warms up as a new season approaches, so you don’t have to completely overhaul your wardrobe. Instead, if you want to take your wardrobe from looking wintry to feeling fresh and springy, all it takes is some subtle style nudges.

In any case, you shouldn’t really be rushing out to purchase any significant major spring buys just yet. There’s plenty of mileage in tweaking what you already have. Most of your classic winter wardrobe staples will actually successfully suffice. Especially when they are expertly styled up to bridge the seasonal gap.

But if you like the thrill of the new, there are clever updates that will make the dullest of wardrobes feel sprightly. Here are eight ways of easily updating your wardrobe for spring.

Dress, €55, boots, €97, Wallis.

1. Knee-high boots

No need to say bye bye to your long boots just yet. A pair of leather tall boots don’t just have to be limited to colder weather when mixed with floaty, lightweight spring-ready dresses and skirts.

Dress, €65, River Island.

2. Colour

The fastest way to look spring ready? Bright, bold hues. Adding a hot pink scarf, or cardigan or a cherry red coat to an all-black winter ensemble shows you’re ready for spring and moves your wintery items into the new season.

Shirt jacket, €75, Arket.

3. Coat

While it’s a little too late to invest in an industrial winter coat, you’ll still need a cold-proof layer for those chillier spring days. To merge both, look for a lighter weight that adopts a roomy silhouette that you can stash a woolly jumper underneath if needs be. The trench coat is always a clear option, but this season, the shacket or shirt jacket will do nicely.

Leather like skirt, €29.95, Zara.

4. Fabric mix-up

Chiffon with wool, silk with tweed, leather with cotton, mix unexpected fabrics that might not normally cross seasons for a very current but also temperature savvy lever. A longline leather midi skirt with a chic cotton blouse is the ideal outfit when you can’t face opaques and knitwear.

Polo neck, €20, Next.

5. Polo neck

A spring staple as seen on the catwalks of Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, and Victoria Beckham, the roll neck merges fashion and practicality. Keeping you cosy and looking current, it’s to be either worn on its own or layered under everything. Think under a slip dress, with floaty midi dresses or with a shirt and blazer.

Dress, €29.99, H+M.

6. Polka dot

Don’t fancy stepping out in typical florals? Spots are the perfect transitional imprint if you’re in need of a patterned piece for that tricky in-between time. Not-too-wintery or too-springy, pair a monochrome dotty dress with opaques and boots now and try some trainers or loafers when the weather heats up.

Florrie Thomas wears a Kurt Geiger bag, Victoria Beckham shoes, Rag and Bone sunglasses, Flow belt, trousers and shirt. Photograph: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Kurt Geiger.

7. Neutral

If bright jolts of colour aren’t for you but you still want move away from dreary shades of grey and black, lighten up your wardrobe with hues of biscuit, tan, ivory, and cream instead. For a contemporary and spendy-looking ensemble, mix all the shades together.

Jeans, €55, Topshop.

8. White jeans

Chalky white denims aren’t just the reserve of tan sandals and off-the-shoulder tops for summer. Refreshing your wardrobe with a dose of winter-meets-spring, white jeans look just as good now, lightening up chunky knits, and ankle boots.