Dublin silk company has everything from pyjamas to eye masks

The latest collection from The Ethical Silk Company founded by Dubliner Eva Power includes new colours for her prints – a lovely sage green and a blush pink, both inspired by the natural scenery of Leh, a Himalaya town in northern India she has visited and after which the collection takes its name. Power’s connections to India go back to family relations living there and her idea of producing ethical and sustainable silk clothing was ahead of her time. The prints take their motifs from the stupas and whitewashed houses of the Old Town framed by a steep mountain range. Her new collection extends her sleepwear range in luxury mulberry silk to include long sleeved shorty pyjamas for cooler weather €200 joining her silk robes €195, pajamas €245, shorties €180 and eye masks €30 all designed in Ireland and hand printed in Jaipur.

Creative collaboration

“Irish designers should pool resources and pull together when and if we can,” says award winning textile designer Susannagh Grogan. Grogan is marking her tenth anniversary in business this year collaborating with Elaine Madigan of Madigan Cashmere – Madigan’s new Aran knit topping Grogan’s printed silk wrap photographed here. It’s a good fit for two small producers of classic fashion pieces each highlighting the other’s work. Grogan works solo on design and decision making but was open to working in a collaboration as long as “it is the right fit for my brand,” she says, explaining that the quality and luxury of Madigan Cashmere compliments her new “Sketchbook” collection of silk scarves – drawings, sketches and painting as well as small swatches of fabric collected over the years. Her scarves come in four sizes, small €90, classic €150 and XL squares €220 and new this season a long rectangular double-sided scarf €200. Stockists Brown Thomas, Arnotts, and susannaghgrogan.ie.

Thai jewellery

Jewellery in sterling silver designed and made by Thai artisans is currently on sale in the Chester Beatty gift shop to complement the exhibition “Thai Buddhist Tales; Stories Along the Path to Enlightenment” which features some of the finest Buddhist manuscripts in existence. Novica jewellery company, founded in 1999 as part of the Fairtrade movement, works directly with artisans through regional offices in Asia, Africa and Latin America and has partnered with UNICEF to provide unusual and beautifully crafted gifts. There are pendants in sterling silver with a freshwater pearl and others with tiny beads that wrap around a rectangular frame. The beaded necklace featured here is made from little boxwood beads with a waxed cord centre. Prices are from €38-€88. See chesterbeatty.ie.

Party drama

With the party season and other celebrations beginning this month, here’s a dress with nighttime in mind from Heidi Higgins’ latest collection. Called Aurelia, it has 3D flowers applied to a fine tulle mesh draped over a simple silky mini underneath. There are slits up the side and a silky waistband on a dress that is simple but dramatic - ideal for special occasions or award nights. Find it in Heidi Higgins boutique, 42 Grattan Street, Portlaoise, Co Laois in black, navy or coral €495 - call 057 8689027 or fidn it online at www.heidihiggins.com.