Dress to impress: Suit up like the Irish soccer team

Benetti may sound Italian but it is actually an Irish menswear brand that has been around for almost 20 years, although it is now much more comprehensive in its modern menswear offering. Known for tailored wool coats, suits and blazers, it is stocked in around 140-180 independent stores throughout Ireland and the UK and is the official tailor to the FAI and the Irish International Men’s Senior Team. You find on their website a picture of players Matt Doherty, Shane Long and Ciaran Clark finishing touches to their sharp dark blue suits for corporate events as well as one of Nicky Byrne looking dapper in one of their tuxedos at a Dancing with the Stars event. Given that the winter wedding season is now upon us, check out their wedding videos (taken at the Cliffs of Moher and Dromoland Castle) with wedding outfits for grooms and best men – blue with contrast waistcoat and a boutonniere being very much a current trend.

Three piece check suit by Benetti 279 visit www.benetti.ie

Serpent's Trace - a slim gold bracelet by Shaun Leane 605 at Weir & Co., Grafton Street, Dublin

Leane & McQueen

He wears a scapula, steel-tipped brogues, Roja Dove’s Amber Aoud in winter and his favourite website is TED. This is Shaun Leane, the jewellery designer known for his collaborations with Boucheron and Givenchy, but most famously with Alexander McQueen for whom he designed the memorable coiled metal corset in 1999. Leane began his career at the age of 15 in Hatton Gardens in London in diamond jewellery and antique restoration and his work is now displayed in the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Natural History Museum and in New York’s Metropolitan Museum with fans that include the Duchess of Sussex, Emma Watson and Kate Moss. His pieces can now be found in Weirs in Grafton Street where covetable items include rose gold diamond tusk earrings €695, single Arc earrings €110 each and black woven leather wrap bracelets €195.