Don't have Meghan Markle's wedding dress budget? Here are some inexpensive options

Fashion: Savvy brides are spending less on the dress and more on shoes, bags or jewellery

Delilly dress by Ted Baker €799.

When Meghan Markle walked down the aisle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, to marry Prince Harry, all eyes were on what she wore. A triumph of simplicity over decoration, the dress a graphic open bateau three-quarter sleeve design by British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy reflected Markle’s sleek, streamlined style.

Layered lace dress by Needle & Thread, €275 at Brown Thomas.
When Kate Middleton emerged from her car in April 2011 in Sarah Burton’s lace bridal gown with its long train, a look which took its style inspiration from the one Helen Rose designed for Grace Kelly, it set trends – long sleeves, lace detailing – that continue to influence bridal wear today.

Clementine dress €845 by Whistles.
That dress cost £250,000 (€284,000), making it one of the most expensive ever created, though putting it on display later raised £8 million for charity. Markel’s dress will be forensically scrutinised and the designer who made it will be thrust into the spotlight. The cost of her dress is also bound to be higher than the general cost of a wedding dress (calculated nowadays at about €1,600-€2,000).

Consenza, short bridal dress, €365, by French Connection.
Given that the average cost of a wedding today, including a honeymoon, is €24,000, the bride’s dress is one of the main financial items. For one day, that’s a big spend and trussed-up affairs that cost a fortune and are worn only once do not tick sustainability boxes.

Jewelled green Daniella platforms by Erdem €820, erdem.com, from end of May.
Many savvy modern brides are thinking about spending less on the dress and more on shoes, bags or jewellery that they can wear again in a cost per wear equation.

Palmero bridal gown €425 by French Connection.
Here are some examples of dresses and bridal accessories that might start those tying the knot thinking about other options that will remain wearable and memorable.

Rosa lace court €740 by Dolce & Gabbana at Brown Thomas.
White silk bow and pearl shoes by Mother of Pearl €395, motherofpearl.com.
When it comes to wedding dress trends, blush may now be the new ivory, but there is no need to see red for that ultra special guna. Its emotional value in the end will far outweigh its financial one.

Glimmer gold stilettoes by Carvela €110 at Arnotts.
Alice high heeled shoes by Carvela €155 at Arnotts.
Evangeline winged sandals by Sophia Websgteer, €495, at Brown Thomas.
