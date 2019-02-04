Do you have a much loved but down at heel handbag? Give it a facelift

Have you got a handbag that needs a facelift? According to Andrew Farrell, his company Handbag Therapy is Ireland’s only comprehensive restoration and renovation service for much loved designer bags which have fallen on hard times.

The gallery on his website with its before and after images of bags from Chanel, Mulberry, Ferragamo, Tom Ford, Prada and others certainly illustrates what he can do to make them look like new. Services offered are professional cleaning and dyeing for those who want to refresh a bag, repair damage or even a complete transformation with a colour change service. He can also repair stitching, replace hooks, clasps and zips.

A Balenciaga bag cleaned and redyed white by Handbag Therapy

For colour changes, factors like the leather itself, its finish, how much colour is needed, how much wear and tear all affect the final results, though he cannot dye suede as the finish cannot be retained.

A Fendi bag cleaned and recoloured by Handbag Therapy

Prices depend on the work involved after he has assessed the item in Isaac Jackman’s shoe repairs in Charlemont Street where Handbag Therapy is located and where an extensive range of repairs and restoration is also carried on shoes. Find out more on www.handbagtherapy41.com.

Sole Mates

Floral jacquard Birdies Slippers $140 (€123). Shipping to Ireland $20(€18). Photograph: Kevin Tiell.

They have been called the most versatile slippers in the world and with Meghan Markle one of their best know fans, it’s easy to see why. Birdies Slippers based in San Francisco have the support of a sneaker, the softness of a slipper and the style of a designer flat with all sorts of hidden flourishes.

For instance, not only do they look luxurious but their insoles with satin quilting and cushioning also have super comfortable arch supports along with no- slip rubber soles for wearability and inside traction.

Called after birds, best sellers in both slippers and slides include The Starling in black velvet and the Songbird Ice Crystal in blue velvet embellished with crystal. There is also another version in festive rich black velvet with pompoms at prices from $120 (€105). Others come in camouflage print, satin and jacquard. Visit www.birdiesslippers.com.

The Denim Queen

Denim and organza jogger with quilted knee and gathered waist, €185 by Orla Langan at Om Diva. Blue denim top €250. Photograph: Lorna Fitzsimons, styling Jan Brierton

At college, Orla Langan was known as the “denim queen” for her love of that fabric which has continued unabated throughout her fashion career working for big sportswear brands like Fila, Puma and Lee Jeans and later trend forecasting for WGSN in London. Her aesthetic of “denim meets sport” with strong colour accents drives her collections with their innovative cuts and shapes taking their cue from her interest in graphics, deconstruction and androgyny – and more practically because she is a cyclist. Modern and on the button, she tries to use sustainable and eco-friendly fabrics as much as possible and makes everything in Ireland. A designer worth supporting – find her collection in Om Diva and Atrium in Dublin or visit her website orlalangan.com.