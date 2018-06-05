Designer Kate Spade found dead in her New York apartment

The fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her New York City apartment in an apparent suicide, news media outlets reported on Tuesday. Her body was found by her housekeeper and she left a note, CBS New York has reported.

The New York Police Department confirmed her death under her birth name, Katherine Noel Brosnahan.

Spade was a co-founder of the designer label Kate Spade New York, which she launched in 1993 and later sold, and was a former accessories editor at the now-closed Mademoiselle magazine.

Kate Spade New York began by selling handbags before expanding to include clothing, jewellery, bedding, legwear and fragrances. Tapestry Inc, the handbag company formerly known as Coach, bought Kate Spade New York in May 2017, producing quirky satchels and colorful tote bags. The deal turned Coach into a multibrand fashion house.

Kate Spade New York has over 140 retail stores across the United States and more than 175 shops internationally.