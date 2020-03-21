Daragh Wynne brings a wide selection of shoe brands to Dublin

Shoe heaven

A new shoe shop which owner Daragh Wynne calls a “footwear focused lifestyle store” has just opened its doors on Wicklow Street in Dublin, selling international brands not otherwise on offer in the city. They include Rick Owens, Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, Ann Demeulemeester, Paul Smith, Marsell, Common Projects and Dr Martens, to name but a few. Wynnes is also working with lifestyle brands Aesop, Anglepoise, Master & Dynamic and Apartamento magazine. The shop, with its cool plaster walls, is called Dopl. The Wynnes were the first to stock Birkenstock footwear extensively in Ireland, and the new shop has a wide selection, along with bags, candles, books, socks and assorted accessories.

Woolly men

Grungy striped and patchwork knits may be the season’s trends when it comes to knitwear for men, but Caoimhe Ryan’s cashmeres stick to the practical staples and comfortable classics. They include turtlenecks, classic crews and V-necks, transitional pieces that can be paired with almost anything in any guy’s wardrobe for both business and leisure, with prices about €320 for a two-tone “baseball” sweater and €391 for a navy basket knit bomber jacket.

Ryan has come to fashion design from a circuitous path: the eldest of 11 children from Dublin, she is a former investment banker who worked in the Latin American stock market while based in New York and London. A painter and sculptor to boot, a passion for art is deeply rooted and it was a trip to northern China in 2005 where she found super soft cashmere and then designed a robe which kickstarted her fashion business. Visit nuancashmere.com for further details.

Bustier bouquet

This floral bustier (€125) with matching G-string (€55) comes in two colours from Susan Hunter’s latest collection of lingerie, and is typical of the alluring foundations that she has stocked in her tiny Westbury Mall boutique for 36 years. Brands include Aubade, Andres Sarda, Hanro and Celestine in soft fabrics with the power to shape and flatter in everything from slips and underwear to robes and nightwear. Bras come in sizes from 30” to 46” A to J, and Susan can measure and fit in store. They include underwired numbers that lift and shape, and non wire alternatives. susanhunter.ie