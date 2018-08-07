Cushion covers made from Chanel, Gucci and Hermes vintage scarves

Stylefile: YSL and Katie Lamour impress with past and present craft
Vintage cushion covers: Katie Lamour’s work can be enjoyed first-hand at the Linen Biennale which takes place in Northern Ireland later this year.

Vintage cushion covers: Katie Lamour’s work can be enjoyed first-hand at the Linen Biennale which takes place in Northern Ireland later this year.

 

Cushion covers made with vintage scarves from Chanel, Gucci, Hermes, Ferragamo and others and backed with oatmeal Irish linen recently shown at Create in Brown Thomas are an interesting new way of recycling valuable silk accessories. Katie Larmour, who comes from a Northern Ireland French Huguenot linen family, is not only well known in the North as a model and presenter, but is also a designer who worked as an art and antiques dealer before setting up her company four years ago. 

She now specialises in these luxury cushions expertly made from rare vintage and antique silk scarves sourced from antique markets around the globe, blending old with the new for functional home furnishings.

Lamour will be one of the celebrated makers taking part at the Linen Biennale in Northern Ireland later this year. She also makes another all-linen patchwork cushion range in a neutral palette including the classic white and natural undyed oatmeal linen that has become a signature hallmark of all her pieces. Her cushions can be found in Harrods, online in 1stdibs.com and Butchoff Fine Antiques in Kensington and her own website, www.katielarmourdesign.com

“Yves Saint Laurent: Dreams of the Orient” brings together some 50 high-fashion designs inspired by India, China and Japan
“Yves Saint Laurent: Dreams of the Orient” brings together some 50 high-fashion designs inspired by India, China and Japan

Dreams of the Orient
Visitors to Paris between now and October will have a unique opportunity to see some of Yves St Laurent’s fashion designs and sketches at the first temporary thematic exhibition since the opening of the Musee Yves Saint Laurent in Paris last year. “Yves Saint Laurent: Dreams of the Orient” will bring together approximately 50 high-fashion designs inspired by India, China and Japan. The pieces from the collection will be displayed in dialogue with Asian artworks borrowed from the Musee National des Art Asiatiques and private collectors. YSL, an armchair traveller, was fascinated by faraway countries and drew imaginatively from their folklore and culture to create desirable high fashion such as his autumn/winter collection 1977 which was inspired by Imperial China. The museum is 5 Avenue Marceau and open from Tuesday to Sunday, admission €10.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.