Cushion covers made from Chanel, Gucci and Hermes vintage scarves

Cushion covers made with vintage scarves from Chanel, Gucci, Hermes, Ferragamo and others and backed with oatmeal Irish linen recently shown at Create in Brown Thomas are an interesting new way of recycling valuable silk accessories. Katie Larmour, who comes from a Northern Ireland French Huguenot linen family, is not only well known in the North as a model and presenter, but is also a designer who worked as an art and antiques dealer before setting up her company four years ago.

She now specialises in these luxury cushions expertly made from rare vintage and antique silk scarves sourced from antique markets around the globe, blending old with the new for functional home furnishings.

Lamour will be one of the celebrated makers taking part at the Linen Biennale in Northern Ireland later this year. She also makes another all-linen patchwork cushion range in a neutral palette including the classic white and natural undyed oatmeal linen that has become a signature hallmark of all her pieces. Her cushions can be found in Harrods, online in 1stdibs.com and Butchoff Fine Antiques in Kensington and her own website, www.katielarmourdesign.com

“Yves Saint Laurent: Dreams of the Orient” brings together some 50 high-fashion designs inspired by India, China and Japan

Visitors to Paris between now and October will have a unique opportunity to see some of Yves St Laurent’s fashion designs and sketches at the first temporary thematic exhibition since the opening of the Musee Yves Saint Laurent in Paris last year. “Yves Saint Laurent: Dreams of the Orient” will bring together approximately 50 high-fashion designs inspired by India, China and Japan. The pieces from the collection will be displayed in dialogue with Asian artworks borrowed from the Musee National des Art Asiatiques and private collectors. YSL, an armchair traveller, was fascinated by faraway countries and drew imaginatively from their folklore and culture to create desirable high fashion such as his autumn/winter collection 1977 which was inspired by Imperial China. The museum is 5 Avenue Marceau and open from Tuesday to Sunday, admission €10.