Classic cashmeres for both business and leisure

WOOLY MEN

Grungy striped and patchwork knits may be the season’s trends when it comes to knitwear for men, but Caoimhe Ryan’s cashmeres stick to the practical staples and comfortable classics. They include turtlenecks, classic crews and V-necks, transitional pieces that can be paired with almost anything in any guy’s wardrobe for both business and leisure, with prices about €320 for a two-tone “baseball” sweater and €391 for a navy basket knit bomber jacket. Ryan has come to fashion design from a circuitous path: the eldest of 11 children from Dublin, she is a former investment banker who worked in the Latin American stock market while based in New York and London. A painter and sculptor to boot, a passion for art is deeply rooted and it was a trip to northern China in 2005 where she found super soft cashmere and then designed a robe which kickstarted her fashion business. Visit nuancashmere.com for further details.

MEET THE MAKER

Sweater €349 and scarf by Edmund McNulty at Frewen + Alyward

Still on the subject of menswear, today in Dún Laoghaire, Frewen & Aylward are hosting their spring summer Meet the Maker event which will feature various Irish designers displaying their wares, including the knitter Edmund McNulty, whose sweater is shown here, and John Shevlin, well known for his panama and other hats who will be displaying his latest designs.

Joining them will be Rob Galvin with his Stor line of briefs, socks and t-shirts and London-based master tailor Marco Gentili showing Ermenegildo Zegna’s latest Italian collection of made-to-measure and casual outerwear as well as some samples of what’s coming up in the winter 2020 collection. The shop (open from 9am to 5pm today) is at 44 Lower George’s Street, Dún Laoghaire and visitors will also get to see a special presentation of Gerry Dixon’s furniture in a room setting on the mezzanine floor.

GOING FOR GREEN

Stine Goya acid green sheath €350 at Macbees, Killarney

Green dresses certainly hit the headlines recently with the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s choice of the Falconetti sparkling green number by The Vampire’s Wife accessorised with a pint of Guinness in Dublin, followed a few days later by Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in an emerald green sheath by Emilia Wickstead accessorised with a William Chambers hat and a bag in matching green by Gabriella Hearst. Colour analysts claim that the colour creates an impression of stability and composure, but the wearing of the green is invariably associated with Ireland. Whatever about all that, it is a colour that is strong this season and this acid green satin midi by Stine Goya of Denmark called the Rhode (€350 in Macbees of Killarney) is a skillfully draped number that gets an added jolt when worn with yellow and black polka dot socks. Stine Goya is also found in Brown Thomas and Harvey Nichols, is known for its ditsy prints, vibrant colour and always, a sense of fun.

TOO TOO TULLE

Tulle ballgown €299 online from H+M’s new Conscious Collection

This flamboyant, floor length tiered tulle ballgown made from recycled polyester is just one of the many items in H&M’s Conscious Exclusive Collection for summer 2020 inspired by Le Train Bleu, the sleeper train that ran from Calais to the Cote d’Azur in the 1920s. With evening gowns in midnight blue and sandy hued tulle, taffeta and silk, gauzy mosaic print day dresses and shirting in cream and white, the collection uses sustainable innovative fabrications such as a vegan leather alternative and Circulose made from used textiles. Online now with a host of accessories as well.