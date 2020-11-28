Clash Happy: Fashion for a different kind of Christmas
With just the right amount of sparkle: this is how to do modern glamour this festive season
This Christmas is going to be a festive period like no other. The opulent ballgowns and skyscraper heels are pretty much redundant but that doesn’t mean we have to dress down or be sartorially defeated. In fact, it has never been more important to lift our spirits by going all out on colour. Eye-catching clashing block colours, slinky silks, interesting silhouettes, and hints of opulent fabrics, with just the right amount of sparkle; that is how to do modern glamour this festive season.
Photography: Naomi Gaffey Styling: Corina Gaffey Assisted by: Hannah Monaghan Make-up by Christine Lucignano using Les Chaînes D’Or de Chanel and Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Water Cream Hair by Aidan Darcy using Color Wow and Dyson Model: Laura, Morgan The Agency