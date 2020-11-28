Clash Happy: Fashion for a different kind of Christmas

This Christmas is going to be a festive period like no other. The opulent ballgowns and skyscraper heels are pretty much redundant but that doesn’t mean we have to dress down or be sartorially defeated. In fact, it has never been more important to lift our spirits by going all out on colour. Eye-catching clashing block colours, slinky silks, interesting silhouettes, and hints of opulent fabrics, with just the right amount of sparkle; that is how to do modern glamour this festive season.

Floral earrings, €379, Oscar De La Renta, Loulerie; blue dress, €710, Eudon Choi, Beautiful South; red trousers, €520, Isabel Marant, Costume, silver logo heels, €1,095, Saint Laurent, Brown Thomas
Hoop earrings, €75, Gorjana, Loulerie; wool green coat, €800, Custom-made, Arnotts; pink tailored blazer, €710, trousers, €480, both Eudon Choi, Beautiful South; chunky boots, €750, Balenciaga, Brown Thomas
Blue drop earrings, €330, Oscar De La Renta, Loulerie; green velvet blazer, €855, metallic shirt, €800, both Dries Van Noten, Brown Thomas; velvet trousers, €306, Pinko, Macbees; heels, €115, Kurt Geiger
Emerald earrings, €162, Kenneth Jay Lane, Brown Thomas; bronze satin tie blouse, €619, Francoise, Emporium Kalu; teal trousers, €490, Isabel Marant, Costume
Look 9 Teal green earrings, €12.99, Mango; embellished dress, €3,239, Francoise, Emporium Kalu
Blue drop earrings, €235, Simone Rocha, Havana, blue embroidered aviator jacket, €1,885, embellished midi skirt, €1190, both Dries Van Noten, Brown Thomas; knit blue jumper, €175, Solotre, Costume; floral blouse (worn underneath), €149, Essentiel Antwerp, Arnotts; knee-high boots, €545, Paris Texas, Brown Thomas
Look 3: Earrings, ¤290, Isabel Marant, red check coat, ¤2,490, Balenciaga, Brown Thomas; spearmint silk blouse, ¤475, Victoria Beckham, Beautiful South; trousers, ¤99.95, Massimo Dutti
Teardrop earrings, €270, Kenneth Jay Lane, Brown Thomas; red wool coat, €460, Tara Jamon, Arnotts; red knit dress, €990, Alexander McQueen, Brown Thomas; flared trousers, €39.95, Zara; sandals, €460, Neous, Brown Thomas
Blue drop earrings, €235, blue brocade dress, €1400, both Simone Rocha, Havana; red polo jumper (worn underneath), €69, chunky boots, €150, both & Other Stories
Photography: Naomi Gaffey
Styling: Corina Gaffey
Assisted by: Hannah Monaghan
Make-up by Christine Lucignano using Les Chaînes D’Or de Chanel and Chanel
Hydra Beauty Camellia Water Cream
Hair by Aidan Darcy using Color Wow and Dyson
Model: Laura, Morgan The Agency