Clash Happy: Fashion for a different kind of Christmas

This Christmas is going to be a festive period like no other. The opulent ballgowns and skyscraper heels are pretty much redundant but that doesn’t mean we have to dress down or be sartorially defeated. In fact, it has never been more important to lift our spirits by going all out on colour. Eye-catching clashing block colours, slinky silks, interesting silhouettes, and hints of opulent fabrics, with just the right amount of sparkle; that is how to do modern glamour this festive season.

Floral earrings, €379, Oscar De La Renta, Loulerie; blue dress, €710, Eudon Choi, Beautiful South; red trousers, €520, Isabel Marant, Costume, silver logo heels, €1,095, Saint Laurent, Brown Thomas

Hoop earrings, €75, Gorjana, Loulerie; wool green coat, €800, Custom-made, Arnotts; pink tailored blazer, €710, trousers, €480, both Eudon Choi, Beautiful South; chunky boots, €750, Balenciaga, Brown Thomas

Blue drop earrings, €330, Oscar De La Renta, Loulerie; green velvet blazer, €855, metallic shirt, €800, both Dries Van Noten, Brown Thomas; velvet trousers, €306, Pinko, Macbees; heels, €115, Kurt Geiger

Emerald earrings, €162, Kenneth Jay Lane, Brown Thomas; bronze satin tie blouse, €619, Francoise, Emporium Kalu; teal trousers, €490, Isabel Marant, Costume

Look 9 Teal green earrings, €12.99, Mango; embellished dress, €3,239, Francoise, Emporium Kalu

Blue drop earrings, €235, Simone Rocha, Havana, blue embroidered aviator jacket, €1,885, embellished midi skirt, €1190, both Dries Van Noten, Brown Thomas; knit blue jumper, €175, Solotre, Costume; floral blouse (worn underneath), €149, Essentiel Antwerp, Arnotts; knee-high boots, €545, Paris Texas, Brown Thomas

Look 3: Earrings, ¤290, Isabel Marant, red check coat, ¤2,490, Balenciaga, Brown Thomas; spearmint silk blouse, ¤475, Victoria Beckham, Beautiful South; trousers, ¤99.95, Massimo Dutti

Teardrop earrings, €270, Kenneth Jay Lane, Brown Thomas; red wool coat, €460, Tara Jamon, Arnotts; red knit dress, €990, Alexander McQueen, Brown Thomas; flared trousers, €39.95, Zara; sandals, €460, Neous, Brown Thomas

Blue drop earrings, €235, blue brocade dress, €1400, both Simone Rocha, Havana; red polo jumper (worn underneath), €69, chunky boots, €150, both & Other Stories

Photography: Naomi Gaffey

Styling: Corina Gaffey

Assisted by: Hannah Monaghan

Make-up by Christine Lucignano using Les Chaînes D’Or de Chanel and Chanel

Hydra Beauty Camellia Water Cream

Hair by Aidan Darcy using Color Wow and Dyson

Model: Laura, Morgan The Agency