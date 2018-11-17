Chupi fans are growing and now they’re in Macy’s New York

Chupi’s fans are growing worldwide and this month the Irish designer is showcasing her jewellery at a pop up in Macy’s in New York, spreading her sparkly collections even further afield. Her latest collection ‘Stars in the Sky’ was designed, she says, “with stargazers and daydreamers” in mind. It includes new engagement rings, personalised solid gold pieces, signet rings, zodiac coins and new additions to bestsellers. The designer is now widening her repertoire to include real diamonds – even grey and black diamonds for some spectacular pieces including her Crown of Hope ring with marquise cut diamonds. Find it all in Atrium, in Powerscourt Townhouse or online at chupi.com. Incidentally, Atrium are taking orders for personalised heirlooms such as engraved lockets and signet rings – but the books are filling up fast.

Wave sweater €140 by Aine, lambswool cowl €98 by Wild Cocoon and beret €49.95. All at House of Ireland, 114 Grafton Street.

Rehousing Ireland

House of Ireland is leaving its familiar corner location in Nassau Street at the bottom of Dawson Street along with other shops due to development in the area and has relocated opposite Trinity College at 114 Grafton Street in an historic building, originally the Dublin residence of Lord Mornington father of the Duke of Wellington.

House of Ireland was founded by Eileen and Andrew Galligan in 1975 promoting Irish knitwear, crystal, craft and jewellery and was one of the first Irish stores to develop an online business. It was famously visited by Hillary Clinton on her Irish visit when she was Secretary of State some years ago and more recently Bill Clinton stopped by to purchase Irish crystal.

This “wave” sweater by Aine for €140 is from current offerings with a lambswool cowl by the Claremorris based Wild Cocoon at €98 and wool polka dot beret Angiolo Frasconi for €49.95.