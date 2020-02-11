Celebrating makers who are reinventing a family craftsmanship tradition

Keeping it in the family

Fashion designer Alla Sinkevich from the Ukraine, an award-winning NCAD graduate now studying for an MA in Denmark, is one among a group of Irish-based designers taking part in a new exhibition in Kilkenny.

Curated by Frances McDonald and Muireann Charleton, the Generation project involves makers and designers maintaining – or reinventing – a family craftsmanship tradition.

Sinkevich, whose own practice sits between art and fashion, grew up surrounded by handmade things, and traces her craft skills to her childhood and the value placed on the handmade object. Others taking part include a knifemaker, potter, weaver, silversmith and furniture maker.

The exhibition opens on March 12th at the National Design and Craft Gallery in Kilkenny, and runs until June 21st.

New maternity jeans from River Island

Mum’s the word

Molly blue, Molly straight, ripped, light ripped, dark wash, blue wash – these are some of the terms used to describe a recently launched new range of maternity jeans from River Island. For those who love their denims, these allow for an expanding waist, with over bump and under bump styles in both jeggings and jeans, from €45-€55.

Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is pictured wearing Maria Tash jewellery

Cupid’s arrows

With Valentine’s Day next Friday, jewellery is casting its sparkle. The most recent heart-shaped items from Maria Tash in yellow, white and rose gold include diamond arrow ear studs (€285), diamond eternity earrings (starting at €460), diamond invisible set eternity rings (€830) and heart threaded studs (€125). Find them in her store in Brown Thomas and online. Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo pictured here has worn Maria Tash to all her recent red-carpet events.

Ha’penny Bridge hairband by KDK, priced €35

Headwear

Fancy wearing a bit of Dublin on your head? KDK’s new collection of scarves and headbands includes one called the Ha’penny Bridge. Sisters Keira and Dairine Kennedy use their own photographs, reworking the images into evocative and abstract prints for their silk and modal scarves, with their range expanding into headbands last year.

The new collection features Irish locations redrawn in colours like orange peel, faded denim and grape, combined with the usual summer pastels. Other locations include Bray Head and Westport, as well as a new version of their popular Lone Tree silhouette.

The Stevie blouse by Joe Noe, priced £190

New Joe Noe

Carol McHugh, who always made her own garments for weddings and special events and whose skills are much in demand, is the force behind a new womenswear brand based in Belfast, which she calls Joe Noe.

She designed all the patterns and dresses herself in bold and vibrant prints that speak for themselves. The collection – her first – is made up of just six pieces that include the geometric shapes of the Joni dress, to the tropical hues of the Annie. Each dress or blouse is made in 100 per cent silk crepe de chine, with a nod to 60s vintage. All pieces are made in the United Kingdom and priced from £190-£340 (€225-€400) at joenoe.co.