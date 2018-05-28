Cashmere for summer? Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it

Who says cashmere is only for winter? This lovely sun-ray yellow off-the-shoulder top called the “Bardot” (€345) by NCAD graduate and former owner of Tulle boutique, Laura Chambers, is the perfect weight for summer months.

Made in the best quality yarn from Todd & Duncan in Scotland, it is part of her current collection, her third, which includes all sorts of candy shades – blue, mint green and pink – and details such as boat necks, stripes, and frills. Each piece can be worn equally well with a pair of shorts when the sun comes out but also for more formal occasions like weddings teamed with a pair of heels and a skirt.

Made in Dublin, the collection is sold through her website, laura-chambers.com with prices starting at €160.

New menswear collection from Cos - introduced through dance

Cos it’s dance

Cos’s menswear collection, under the direction of new menswear head Christophe Copin (formerly with Maison Margiela), makes its debut next month at the 74th Pitti Uomo in Florence.

In typically innovative style, to illustrate the fluidity and functionality of the clothes, Cos has engaged the award-winning choreographer Wayne McGregor to present the collection, as a performance with his company of dancers. McGregor is the resident choreographer at the Royal Ballet in the UK and much in demand by ballet companies all over the world and for films, theatre, opera and fashion. The performance will be live-streamed on cosstores.com and the collection will be immediately available to buy online.