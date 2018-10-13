Carraig Donn: an Irish label for professional women of all shapes and sizes

The well known Irish-owned Mayo company Carraig Donn based in Westport – and in business for more than 50 years – produces different labels in their 38 stores to cater for changing tastes, age groups and to move with the times.

Their latest, called Rowen Avenue, aimed at “professional women of all shapes and sizes” has a more contemporary feel and prices are affordable.

Restrained elegance

Floral dress €59.95 by Rowen Avenue at Carraig Donn stores nationwide.

This stylish floral dress, for instance, in black and navy due in stores at the end of the month (wear it with a long jacket) is remarkably similar to one from Zara’s last winter collection with its bold flowers and cheongsam style neckline – though it might look better with higher boots. It costs €59.95 and is worn here with Knight & Day earrings €39.95. This month Carraig Donn will open two more stores, in Blanchardstown and Merchant’s Quay, Cork.

Corduroy redux

Navy cord blazer €125 and A-line panelled skirt €89 with block-heel shoes €150 – all from Cos.

There is a lot of corduroy and velvet around this winter, two fabrics whose rich surfaces catch the light and are soft to the touch. Cos brings this classic fabric to life in new ways using it for suits and separates and paired with sculptural block heels, it gets a fresh modern look.

The cord blazers are a particularly useful buy as they can be worn in different ways – with jeans, over dresses or like here as part of a suit with an A line panelled skirt and worn with block-heeled shoes, sharp enough for work or play.

There is a shorter skirt too and corduroy in its new guises and shades is also evident throughout its menswear collection in shirts, blazers and even perky caps.