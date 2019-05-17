Brown Thomas launches pop-up shop for pre-owned designer pieces

Ever fancied owning some classic luxury and vintage fashion? Acknowledging the growing market for pre-owned classics, Brown Thomas in Dublin has teamed up with designer resale website Vestiaire Collective, which deals in buying and selling previously loved vintage and luxury fashion.

This collaboration will take the form of a three-day pop-up in the flagship Brown Thomas store on Grafton Street. From Friday, May 17th customers can purchase the collection of coveted vintage pieces, curated exclusively for Brown Thomas by the Verstiaire Collective vintage team.

Sustainability has never been more significant to shoppers, and the fashion industry has taken note. There are increasing numbers of ethical brands, and established labels with the clear aim of making fashion more sustainable.

In this edit, you can expect to find rare pieces, timeless classics and sought-after items from historic collections. These include the iconic Dior Saddle Bag, classic Hermès Birkin and vintage Celine necklace. Prices are on request but the designer heirlooms start at €80.

Customers can also make an appointment to sell their own designer goods, regardless of the retail origin, in an effort to promote the circularity of fashion and discourage waste.

Speaking about the alliance, Brown Thomas fashion director Shelly Corkery said: “With a shared commitment to sustainable fashion, this is a perfect partnership to enable our customers to give their ‘pre-loved’ luxury fashion a new home. Brown Thomas style is all about high-quality fashion that lasts. As a result, our customers’ closets are a treasure trove that can have many lives.”

The Vestiaire Collective pop-up shop opens Friday, May 17th, and runs until Sunday, May 19th. For more information, see brownthomas.com.