British Fashion Awards: Meghan Markle presents designer of her wedding dress with prize

The stars were out for the awards including designer Victoria Beckham with husband David and son Brooklyn
Meghan Markel on stage at the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday as Clare Waight Keller, who designed Markle’s wedding dress, was named British Designer of the Year Womenswear. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Meghan Markel on stage at the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday as Clare Waight Keller, who designed Markle’s wedding dress, was named British Designer of the Year Womenswear. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

 

Meghan Markle presented the designer of her wedding dress with a prize at the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday, joining fashionistas at the ceremony where supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber was also named Model of the Year.

At the star-studded event, Markle arrived on stage as Clare Waight Keller was named British Designer of the Year Womenswear. The Givenchy artistic director designed the former actress’ wedding dress for her May nuptials to Britain’s Prince Harry.

A fundraising event for the British Fashion Council, prizes were also awarded to several Italian designers, including Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, who won Designer of the Year.

Italian luxury label Gucci was named Brand of the Year while Italian designer Miuccia Prada was honoured with an Outstanding Achievement Award.

Other winners included designer Virgil Abloh who was recognised with an Urban Luxe prize for his Off-White brand, Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia who won Accessories Designer of the Year and Kim Jones, Dior’s artistic director for menswear, who was named 2018 Trailblazer.

Model Kendall Jenner on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Model Kendall Jenner on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Jerry Hall and her daughter British model Elizabeth Jagger at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Daniel leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Jerry Hall and her daughter British model Elizabeth Jagger at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Daniel leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Model Cindy Crawford arrives at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/EPA
Model Cindy Crawford arrives at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/EPA
Model Kaia Jordan Gerber at the awards. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/EPA
Model Kaia Jordan Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford,  at the awards. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/EPA

Model and TV star Kendall Jenner commanded attention as she arrived at the Fashion Awards in a floor-length gold dress, which left one of her legs bare.She was joined by several fellow models at the glitzy event. Catwalk queen Alek Wek’s dress also turned heads, as it featured a huge pink bow that trailed behind her down the red carpet.

Jerry Hall was accompanied by daughter Elizabeth Jagger.

Hall was smart in black while Jagger stood out in a red dress.

There was another mother-daughter combo on the red carpet, as Cindy Crawford was joined by daughter Kaia Gerber, one of the models of the moment.

Crawford wore an elegant off-the-shoulder black dress, while Gerber dazzled in a black and silver number that featured cut outs over the arms and bodice.

Victoria Beckham with husband, former English international footballer David Beckham and son Brooklyn at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham with husband, former English international footballer David Beckham and son Brooklyn at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Spice Girl turned designer Victoria Beckham wore a black dress with her hair up to show off the outfit’s interesting neckline. She walked the red carpet with husband David and their oldest son Brooklyn.

Beckham later posted a picture of herself and her husband on the red carpet on Instagram.

She said: “So happy to be at the #FashionAwards tonight with davidbeckham in his first year as Ambassadorial President and proud to have been nominated in the category of British Womenswear Designer of the Year in my brand’s tenth year.”

She told fans her black dress was her own “wrap front evening #VBSS19 dress”.

The event attracted stars from the music and acting worlds as well as those from the world of fashion.

The event was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. – Reuters, PA

British model Yasmin Le Bon at the awards. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/EPA
British model Yasmin Le Bon at the awards. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/EPA
Givency’s British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller poses with her award for British womenswear designer of the yearWomenswear at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Givency’s British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller with her award for British womenswear designer of the year at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
US model Kaia Gerber poses with her award for Model of the Year during the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
US model Kaia Gerber poses with her award for Model of the Year during the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Alek Wek at the British Fashion Awards. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Alek Wek at the British Fashion Awards. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood with her award for Positive Change during the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood with her award for Positive Change during the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.