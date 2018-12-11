British Fashion Awards: Meghan Markle presents designer of her wedding dress with prize

Meghan Markle presented the designer of her wedding dress with a prize at the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday, joining fashionistas at the ceremony where supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber was also named Model of the Year.

At the star-studded event, Markle arrived on stage as Clare Waight Keller was named British Designer of the Year Womenswear. The Givenchy artistic director designed the former actress’ wedding dress for her May nuptials to Britain’s Prince Harry.

A fundraising event for the British Fashion Council, prizes were also awarded to several Italian designers, including Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, who won Designer of the Year.

Italian luxury label Gucci was named Brand of the Year while Italian designer Miuccia Prada was honoured with an Outstanding Achievement Award.

Other winners included designer Virgil Abloh who was recognised with an Urban Luxe prize for his Off-White brand, Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia who won Accessories Designer of the Year and Kim Jones, Dior’s artistic director for menswear, who was named 2018 Trailblazer.

Model Kendall Jenner on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Jerry Hall and her daughter British model Elizabeth Jagger at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Daniel leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Model Cindy Crawford arrives at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/EPA

Model Kaia Jordan Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, at the awards. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/EPA

Model and TV star Kendall Jenner commanded attention as she arrived at the Fashion Awards in a floor-length gold dress, which left one of her legs bare.She was joined by several fellow models at the glitzy event. Catwalk queen Alek Wek’s dress also turned heads, as it featured a huge pink bow that trailed behind her down the red carpet.

Jerry Hall was accompanied by daughter Elizabeth Jagger.

Hall was smart in black while Jagger stood out in a red dress.

There was another mother-daughter combo on the red carpet, as Cindy Crawford was joined by daughter Kaia Gerber, one of the models of the moment.

Crawford wore an elegant off-the-shoulder black dress, while Gerber dazzled in a black and silver number that featured cut outs over the arms and bodice.

Victoria Beckham with husband, former English international footballer David Beckham and son Brooklyn at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Spice Girl turned designer Victoria Beckham wore a black dress with her hair up to show off the outfit’s interesting neckline. She walked the red carpet with husband David and their oldest son Brooklyn.

Beckham later posted a picture of herself and her husband on the red carpet on Instagram.

She said: “So happy to be at the #FashionAwards tonight with davidbeckham in his first year as Ambassadorial President and proud to have been nominated in the category of British Womenswear Designer of the Year in my brand’s tenth year.”

She told fans her black dress was her own “wrap front evening #VBSS19 dress”.

The event attracted stars from the music and acting worlds as well as those from the world of fashion.

The event was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. – Reuters, PA

British model Yasmin Le Bon at the awards. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/EPA

Givency’s British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller with her award for British womenswear designer of the year at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

US model Kaia Gerber poses with her award for Model of the Year during the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Alek Wek at the British Fashion Awards. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire