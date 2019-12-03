British Fashion Awards 2019: Stylish Irish Laura Whitmore and Simone Rocha

From glittering gold to all shades of green, see what the A-listers wore on the red carpet

Corina Gaffey

Fashion Awards 2019: Erin O’Connor and Laura Whitmore on the red carpet. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Fashion Awards 2019: Erin O’Connor and Laura Whitmore on the red carpet. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

 

It was the biggest night in British fashion on Monday evening, when Rihanna, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and other A-listers all went to the Fashion Awards, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Giorgio Armani was awarded the outstanding-achievement accolade, and Naomi Campbell took home the fashion-icon award, for her contribution to the industry.

Most awardgoers provided a masterclass in party-season dressing – shine and sparkle are back, green is a colour to be seen in, and black has never gone away.

Giorgio Armani and Julia Roberts. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Giorgio Armani and Julia Roberts. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Simone Rocha. Photograph: Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty
Simone Rocha. Photograph: Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty
Lily James. Photograph: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty
Lily James. Photograph: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

The Irish designer Simone Rocha dressed in her own design, an oversized drop-hem satin cream number, Pixie Geldof’s white Prada dress was simple in silhouette but shimmering, Poppy Delevingne’s strapless layered tulle dress brought the frou-frou, Amber Valletta’s dress came with a cape, and Lily James’s was tied up with glittering gold bow.

The Irish presenter Laura Whitmore and the actor Emma Roberts both emphasised the “little” in little black dress; Whitmore chose a blazer-cum-dress by the high-street store River Island, and Roberts wore a sequin high-low style.

Laura Whitmore. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Laura Whitmore. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Emma Roberts. Photograph: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty
Emma Roberts. Photograph: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty
Shailene Woodley. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Shailene Woodley. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty

Other guests stuck to party-ready formulas, with only Shailene Woodley attempting the type of avant-garde style normally seen at the Met Gala. The Big Little Lies actor showed how to keep the chill at bay on a crisp December evening by arriving in a padded full-length puffer dress from Moncler’s collaboration with Valentino.

Rihanna. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Rihanna. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Adut Akech. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Adut Akech. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Emilia Clarke. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Emilia Clarke. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty

Green isn’t a colour normally seen on carpets, but it worked at the Fashion Awards – mostly because it came in all shades, from pale and icy right up to shocking fluorescents. Rihanna worked a gauzy cover-up and bandeau mini-dress combo, complete with sheer gloves, from her own label, Fenty. The model Adut Akech was all wrapped up in an emerald-green Valentino dress complete with oversized bow. The Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opted for highlighter-hued separates, combining an amped-up fluoro crop top with glittering skirt by Schiaparelli.

Alexa Chung. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Alexa Chung. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Sandra Oh. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Sandra Oh. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Photograph: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Photograph: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

There was enough glitz to rival a Strictly Come Dancing final, given all the bows, sequins, metallics and long gowns that sashayed down the red carpet. All done in the best possible taste, of course: Alexa Chung wore a long-sleeved shimmering gown with crisp white collar from her own label; the Killing Eve actor Sandra Oh chose a purple sequin-and-lace dress by Erdem; and the supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a metallic-and-sheer number by Alexander McQueen. The actor and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shimmered in a sleek metallic gown by Bottega Veneta, while Nathalie Emmanuel embraced the festive nature of sequins in a fiery shade of crimson.

Naomi Watts went for a sumptuous Bardot velvet dress by the British brand Burberry, with her fellow actor Julia Roberts ditching the dress for a glittering wide-leg jumpsuit.

Nathalie Emmanuel. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Nathalie Emmanuel. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty
Naomi Watts. Photograph: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty
Naomi Watts. Photograph: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.