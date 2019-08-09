Boss basics: How to put together a great-looking work wardrobe

These simple, adaptable nine-to-five saviours will see you through summer and beyond

Corina Gaffey

Fresh take: reimagine corporate classics in more modern cuts, with playful details that fill the workwear joy gap

Fresh take: reimagine corporate classics in more modern cuts, with playful details that fill the workwear joy gap

 

The key to creating a hard-working, great-looking work wardrobe? Easy, repeatable formulas that are comfortable to wear all day and that champion cost per wear. A capsule of nine-to-five clothes full of strong basics that can be built around will not only revolutionise your wardrobe but also make midweek-morning dressing more straightforward.

And office-appropriate pieces don’t have to be devoid of your own style. We spend so much of our week at work that we should treat our office wardrobe with as much love as we do our weekend wear. So use wear-with-everything tones as a base for pops of colour and print that reflect your natural style.

Sandy, neutral hues need not be boring; instead they lay a stylish foundation for easy recycling and rewearing. And lighter, brighter colours are perfect for summer heat.

Reimagine corporate classics, including trouser suits, and tailoring, in more modern cuts, with playful details that fill the workwear joy gap. Lose the workaday slant by looking to smarter pieces in softer shades and silhouettes that straddle the lines of comfort and contemporary but will always look boardroom-ready. Try an oversized blazer or a more contemporary cropped trouser.

Or, if you’re looking for an easy way to update officewear, invest in a midi dress; stick to a demure, below-the-knee hemline to look the professional part.

You can always rely on a pair of simple-cut, high-waist trousers to look polished. For a pop of personality opt for a printed pair but balance them with a tucked-in crisp white shirt or silky blouse – or go for plain trousers and a printed top.

Shirt dress €149, Massimo Dutti
Shirt dress €149, Massimo Dutti
Blouse €89, Arket
Pinstripe blazer €89.95, Zara
Pinstripe blazer €89.95, Zara
Trousers €39.99, Mango
Trousers €39.99, Mango
Blazer €59.95, blouse €39.95, trousers €49.95, sandals €79.95, all Zara
Blazer €59.95, blouse €39.95, trousers €49.95, sandals €79.95, all Zara
Dress €595, Preen Line, Brown Thomas
Dress €595, Preen Line, Brown Thomas
Blouse €49, Marks & Spencer
Blouse €49, Marks & Spencer
Pleated skirt €145, Jigsaw
Pleated skirt €145, Jigsaw
Heels €115, Uterqüe
Heels €115, Uterqüe
