Belt up, winter is coming: What you’ll be wearing next season

Brown Thomas autumn/winter show brings back big shoulders and 1980s ‘CEO fashion’

Updated: about an hour ago

Givenchy tweed coat with brown belt, Gucci leather wrap with white skirt, Erdem silver skirt

Givenchy tweed coat with brown belt, Gucci leather wrap with white skirt, Erdem silver skirt

 

Oversize coats and jackets, mismatched tweeds, fuller skirts, colourful prints, embellishment and 1980s references – prepare yourself for the new season’s autumn/winter trends previewed at the Brown Thomas catwalk on Tuesday.

“It is all about feminine glamour and the empowerment of women,” according to the company’s director of fashion Shelly Corkery clad in a tweed dress with fake fur trim. Key buy of the season, she said, would be a tailored suit as “CEO-inspired tailoring is really strong at the moment”. There were many variations on the theme particularly a full-skirted plaid number from Dior with a taut jacket, a tweed suit with oversize jacket from Calvin Klein and Loewe’s safer and more demure slim grey pants and cropped knit.

Richard Quinn polka dot and flower dress
Richard Quinn polka dot and flower dress

Some 80 guests were dressed to the nines for the big in-store presentation staged in a darkened space on the first floor with flashing lightbulbs and, for the first time, seating lined with iPads. Showcasing more than 100 outfits from 29 international labels, the line-up was diverse and wide ranging. There were bold new takes on opera coats by much lauded newcomer Richard Quinn as well as tight and tarty Versace denims and bondage Balmain logoed dresses recalling the 1980s.

Stella Leopard print top
Stella Leopard print top

There was a lot of colour and angular cut shapes with a mixum gatherum of print, tartan and stripes. Sporting references – bomber jackets, go-faster striped trousers and even socks – were pervasive as were the tweed coats and jackets – oversized Prince of Wales and windowpane-check coats and jackets with curved shoulders. A particularly elegant wrap coat from Givenchy stood out. Counterbalancing this was glitter and embellishment – sequinned skirts and shoes (Miu Miu, Erdem), bias cut silks (Roksanda Ilincic), black lace and marabou-feathered dresses (McQueen), green sparkle overlays and pink tulle dresses (Prada). A long silver sequin skirt from Erdem teamed with a plain white shirt gave its sparkle an everyday look.

Valentino leopard print
Valentino leopard print

As for print, it was colourful particularly in bias cut silk dresses. Leopard print came in abstract form in a Stella McCartney knit, in dresses from Valentino, floral print in mini dresses at Gucci while light-hearted handbag motif dresses from Dolce & Gabbana would certainly lift the winter spirits. What made heads turn, however, included a full-skirted 1950s style couture dress in brilliant white from Maticevski, an hourglass black number from Victoria Beckham and the lavish and voluminous silks from Quinn that closed the show in style. No prices quoted.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.