We should still be using SPF: the best suncare to buy now

A consequence of lockdown has been a renewed appreciation for taking walks and runs, or sitting outside

Don't forget to wear an SPF if you're outside. Photograph: iStock

Don't forget to wear an SPF if you're outside. Photograph: iStock

 

Over the last several weeks, while the weather has been clear and mild, I’ve been conducting as much of my business as possible outside in our little garden.

Exercise, work and reading are ideal small-space outdoor activities, as is muttering resentfully at strange cats as they commute along the fence and throw you filthy looks, judging the novel you’re reading – it is widely known that cats only read Milton and Tolstoy. Ironically, many of us seem to be spending more time out of doors than usual. A consequence of lockdown has been a renewed appreciation for taking walks and runs, or sitting outside if you have an outdoor space.

If you are outside, you still need to be wearing an SPF. I know – it hardly seems like a priority at the moment, but Celtic skin is very vulnerable to sun, and consequently more prone to melanoma. If I must appeal to your vanity rather than your health, I’ll do it. Sun exposure without protection causes premature aging and mottled pigmentation.

Enough of it will give your skin the look and texture of that one pleather sofa in every student apartment in the country. Go outside if you can safely do so and enjoy that burgeoning sense of nature adjusting itself in readiness for summer, but wear SPF while you do it. Thankfully, there are plenty of decent suncare options. You should invest in SPF if you can – any decently sized bottle under €15 is not ideal, and protection under SPF 30 is really not doing much for fairer skins.

Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50+++ (€42 at theskinnerd.com) is lovely – oil-free and water-resistant, it does not cause flashback in photography or clog pores, so anyone can use it.

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense Shield SPF 30, €59
Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense Shield SPF 30, €59

If you prefer an SPF 30, Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense Shield SPF 30 (€59 at dermalogica.ie) is your guy. A physical SPF (like the Skingredients option) rather than a chemical sunscreen (it filters UV rays rather than absorbing them), it works beautifully with other skincare and looks great under makeup and you won’t be aware of it on your skin.

Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier SPF 45, €40
Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier SPF 45, €40

Some people tend to break out no matter what sunscreen they try. If this is you (or you prefer a matte finish on your skin), try Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier SPF 45 (€40 at murad.co.uk). It won’t look shiny or break down your foundation, and men tend to prefer it as its slight blurring and perfecting finish looks inconspicuous.

It’s all well and good developing good suncare habits now, you may say, but what about those whose skin shows signs of sun damage from before we knew the risks? Bioderma Photoderm Spot-Age SPF 50+ Antioxidant Gel Cream (€18.50 at selected pharmacies online and nationwide) is a product specifically for those who have sun-induced pigmentation and don’t want to develop more. The gel texture is hydrating and easy to wear.

If you’re still running, Avene Sport Fluid SPF 50+ (€22 at selected pharmacies online and nationwide) is a sweat-proof, non-sticky SPF suitable even for very sensitive skin. Lash it on before you head out.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.