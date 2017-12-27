Twenty of the best beauty products of 2017

We can generally agree that 2017 was a bit of a dog’s dinner of a year. However, in terms of makeup and skincare, it has been one of the best. Major new beauty lines have come into being, products and brands continue to become more inclusive and experimental and the market has responded to the demands of increasingly informed consumers. This year has been positively bejewelled by beauty gems, and we are collectively all the fancier for it.

Estée Lauder Global Anti-Aging Wake Up Balm

(€60 from Brown Thomas)

A delectably rich, moisturising illuminator that gives skin gloss.

Pureology Strength Cure Superfood Treatment

(€31.80 from feelunique.com or Peter Mark salons)

The only mask I have ever used which makes an instantly noticeable difference to hair.

Murad Rapid Resurfacing Peel

(€38.95 from cloud10beauty.com)

The ideal glycolic peel, with a concentration of about 10 per cent, to immediately exfoliate and brighten skin.

Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Fragrance

(€58 for 30ml from Debenhams)

Soft, zesty, floral fragrance at its most subtly beautiful. Think Flowerbomb, but more romantic.

Chanel Signature de Chanel Intense Longwear Eyeliner

(€40 from Brown Thomas)

The perfect eyeliner – it glides on without catching, is black as priests’ socks, and stays put until you want to remove it.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation

(€36 from Brown Thomas Beauty Lounge)

With enough opacity to conceal a murder, this is the foundation for those who want full, full coverage.

Warrior Botanicals Deodorant Cream

(€14 from warriorbotanicals.com)

A gentle deodorising cream that actually works for everyday levels of activity.

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation

(€48)

Soft, radiant matte foundation with excellent coverage.

Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Milk

(€41 from Brown Thomas)

A delicious lavender-scented cleansing milk to cut through makeup. It is a lovely second cleanse.

GlamGlow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturiser

(€42 from Debenhams)

An ideal illuminating moisturiser. Use it where you want sheen, or under makeup to look lit from within.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Gel Touch Foundation

(€55)

A garnerer of compliments. Medium buildable coverage, this is the ultimate “good skin” foundation.

Shiseido WASO Fresh Jelly Lotion

(€25 from Arnotts)

The whole WASO range should be on this list, but there isn’t room. Start with this gelatinous essence for instant hydration.

Clinique 2-in-1 Cleansing Micellar Gel + Light Makeup Remover

(€23 from Brown Thomas)

An easy morning cleanser that will remove grime and leave skin clean but not stripped.

Kiehl’s Crème de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil

(€18 from Kiehl’s)

A dry body-oil spray to ward off winter flakes and skin tightness. It leaves skin soft and sheeny.

Nivea Shower Silk Mousse Crème Smooth

(€4.29 from Boots)

This feels far more expensive to use than it is, smells beautiful and makes showering feel genuinely luxurious.

Moroccanoil Intense Curl Cream

(€28.95 from lookfantastic.com)

The ultimate curl cream for curly or coily hair. It defrizzes and injects moisture.

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette

(€47.50 from Debenhams or Urban Decay Grafton Street)

Arguably the palette of the year. Its warm hues make it particularly nice for deeper and olive skin tones.

Pat McGrath Labs Luxetrance Lipsticks

($38 plus shipping from patmcgrath.com)

A lipstick beyond compare in its opacity, softness and overall excellence.

L’Occitane Terre de Lumière Fragrance

(€65 for 50ml from L’Occitane Stores)

A quiet standout fragrance for 2017, mimicking the feel and fragrance of the golden hour in Grasse.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

(€17 from House of Fraser Dundrum)

Truly, a lip colour to suit everyone. The whole Fenty line is worth a spot in your makeup bag.