The new ghd hot brush beats the last one hands down, but is it worth the money?

I had high hopes for ghd’s Dafni hot-brush styler a few years ago. I’ve held an affection for ghd since I first ran one of its straighteners through my hair, back when poker-straight hair was quite the utterest thing, and watched its fuzzy, drab lengths lie compliantly for the first time in my life. Using the Dafni like a normal hairbrush was also meant to make my vast and cantankerous hair settle into obeisance. But it was totally ineffective.

So when ghd declared it was launching another hot brush my expectations were low. In spite of all the other entrants in the meantime to the hair DIY hall of fame, including the Babyliss Big Hair, Dyson Supersonic hairdryer and Dyson Airwrap styler, as well as the ghd Oracle curler, I had never encountered a plain old hot brush that did anything much.

ghd Glide: it’s far better than any other hot brush I have tried

But the ghd Glide is far better than any other hot brush I have tried. Designed for “second-day hair”, it offers utterly skill-free intervention to tame your hair. If you can brush your hair you can use a Glide. After applying a heat protectant, you simply run it through dry hair. It will eliminate any weird kinks that developed in the night, or get rid of that annoying hair bump you get after taking out a ponytail. (It is also pretty revelatory run through a rushed, untidy ponytail, giving it a polished finish.) I like to use it after washing and drying, because it tames postwash fuzz to make my hair presentable within a few minutes.

At €139, it is expensive, so worth buying only if you will use it regularly – and remember that, other than general taming, and possibly a bit of flicky business on the ends, this is not a styling tool. Unusually for ghd, it is also a limited-edition release, so it might not be available for more than the next couple of months.

The Glide is not sexy, or exciting, but I have reached for it so many times that I have to admit to liking it very much. The Dafni has been in a drawer for three years. That says it all.