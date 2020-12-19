Stuck for last-minute gifts? Pharmacies and supermarkets are beauty treasure troves

If you’re here because you haven’t bought any gifts yet or the ones you bought online haven’t got to you, don’t worry. You’ll find no judgment here.

With the overload of postal and courier delivery systems, several of the gifts I ordered online haven’t arrived yet. I’ve been buying fewer gifts this year anyway and doing my best to support small and local businesses before seeking elsewhere but there are a few things left to get.

This isn’t the first year I’ll probably find myself (once again) sweating in a department store on Christmas Eve, if we make it that far without increased lockdown restrictions. However, sweating in a department store is going to look different this year and the thought of Christmas Eve queues makes me wonder whether my loved-ones might not be better off with a scrawled IOU or one of my badly constructed, too-short homemade scarves.

So, we have to be crafty about this. At this point, there is no guarantee that online orders will get to you but there are two places you may have cause to visit in the course of your normal business over the next few days – the supermarket and your local pharmacy.

Both are goldmines of beauty. Supermarkets are always jammed with affordable products and larger pharmacies are brilliant troves of both luxury and affordable gift sets. If worst comes to worst, add some beauty products to the big Christmas grocery shop – it won’t make the experience any more stressful and will help solve your gift problem.

Rebeluna make-up brushes.

Rebeluna is an Irish make-up brush brand that is stocked at selected Dunnes Stores. Know a make-up lover but don’t feel confident choosing make-up for them? The 5 Piece Face Collection (€60 at pharmacies and Dunnes Stores nationwide) will be most welcome, guaranteed.

Kennedy & Co gift set.

For men, Kennedy & Co gift set (€25 at selected pharmacies and Dunnes Stores nationwide) is a good option. I’ve had a 100 per cent success rate in giving this Irish brand to male friends, who always seem to get on well with it.

Elave Men shave kit.

Another nice option for men is the Elave Men shave kit (€20 at pharmacies nationwide). An Irish brand offering that is ideal for sensitive skin, it contains a shave balm, gel and a nice shaving brush.

Oral-B iO electric toothbrush.

Oral-B iO electric toothbrush (€550 at Boots) is a great buy for a fastidious brusher, particularly as it is less than half price at €255 until Christmas at Boots. You’ll find deals on several more affordable Oral-B electric toothbrush models at selected Tesco and Dunnes Stores, too. A good toothbrush is a practical, considerate gift for anyone.

Finally, a voucher is always a useful gift, and especially now, as it’s an investment in the future of our beauty businesses during a rough time. Contact your local hair or nail salon, brow bar, barber, or maybe even a spa if you’re seeking an especially indulgent gift to arrange a voucher. There are few people in Ireland this year who don’t miss time with their beloved beauty professionals and wouldn’t appreciate a trip to see them.