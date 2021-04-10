Spring colour: It’s the perfect time to enjoy make-up again

Add some colour to your life, by treating your lips and eyes to a little make-up

Make a conscious effort to nurture your love of make-up again. Photograph: iStock

Make a conscious effort to nurture your love of make-up again. Photograph: iStock

 

As I write this, the sun has come out and it finally really does feel like spring. I’m wearing a tentative T-shirt. Naturally, I’m absolutely freezing, but that is beside the point. It’s an Irish tradition. When you see the sun, act as welcoming toward it as you possibly can in the hope that it might stick around for a while.

None of us need to be reminded that we’ve been having a rather grim time lately. The idea of lockdown relaxing fills me with both longing and anxiety, but one way of investing in the idea of a social world again (for me) is to reignite my old excitement for make-up. Most of us haven’t been wearing much in the way of colour products for a year now, and what I have been wearing has been quite dull, repetitive and functional, for the most part. With the change in weather and the sense of an impending summer (however it may look), I’m making a conscious effort to nurture my love of make-up again.

If you’re getting back into lipstick and only want to remember its best features, opt for Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Lipstick (€38 at Brown Thomas). It is a beautiful confluence of weightless texture and shockingly good pigment. The texture leads you to expect a sheer balm, but the colour payoff is fully opaque and richly sheeny, without the loudness of a gloss.

If you are inclined toward a matte lip but want none of their taut, dehydrated sensation, try Bobbi Brown Luxe Defining Lipstick (€33 at stockists nationwide). The crayon allows for precise application, the texture is comfortable, and the shade range is excellent. Bobbi Brown continues to be a lovely, reliable brand for what I think of as “load-bearing make-up” – foundational products that effortlessly do the heavy lifting for you.

I never lost my love of eye make-up over lockdown, but I did get far lazier. Gone are the days of intricate blending and four shadows in creating a smoky eye. Vieve Eye Wands (€24 at vieve.co.uk) are foolproof and perfect for everyday use. The brand is 1990s-inspired, so the tones are all earthy beiges, browns and black. They are matte, richly pigmented, blendable but immovable once dry (until you decide to cleanse them off, that is).

Finally, if you read this column regularly, you may be weary of my entreaties never to skip blush. However, as it is one of the keys to great make-up, I cannot let up. A pink blush in particular is the best and fastest way to force some seasonal colour into the face, and there is one for every skin tone.

Chantecaille Flower Power Cheek Shade (€53 at cultbeauty.com) has a lovely soft tone and consistency, but the decorative beauty of the palette also adds to its charms. It is an object of sheer merriment, and the sort of compact I hang onto long after I have finished its content.

Product of the Week

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Butter (€22.99 at Boots)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.