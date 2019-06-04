Save our soles: Emergency products for neglected feet

Earlier this month, I caught a glimpse of my own feet while reading in bed and suddenly wished that I could take them off and fling them out the window to land in the face of some horrified, unsuspecting pedestrian on the street below.

I wasn’t born, as some people are, with genetically favoured feet. I come from a long line of people built for scavenging. We are wide-footed, low-to-the-ground type folk, good at finding mushrooms and ground cover. We are not of the long-limbed, slender strappy sandal folk.

I accepted my feet long ago. Rather than their aesthetically middling form, it was the cut of them that horrified me. Other than keeping them clean and groomed within the bounds of decorum, I had neglected them entirely. Sandal season is upon us, and my feet glowered back at me from the end of my legs like an elderly couple who had just stumbled out of a house fire.

Chalky, flaking, with the odd hair where it shouldn’t be. Aloud, I said to my feet “How did YOU become a beauty writer?” but they just lay there, maudlin, and said nothing.

Lush Volcano Foot Mask, €10.95 at Lush stores.
I’m not the only one who has neglected their bodily upkeep and it isn’t just dry, crispy feet that need some love. While a peeling foot mask or proper pedicure will get your feet where they need to be, for emergency exposure I tried and loved Lush Volcano Foot Mask (€10.95 at Lush stores). It’s cooling, soothing and has a scrub element that smooths and brightens feet so that you can at least get them into sandals without being taken out by a confused hunter looking for deer.

Chanel No.5 L’Eau In-Shower Gel, €40 at Brown Thomas.
Fresh Lotion, €50 at Brown Thomas.
To get yourself in the mood to be kind to your body, a nice shower and lotion duo can provide the momentum you need. Chanel No.5 L’Eau In-Shower Gel (€40) and Fresh Lotion (€50 at Brown Thomas) are the epitome of this – nothing will make you feel so fresh or so fancy – but take some time and use any wash and lotion that gives you some joy and does your skin a kindness.

Ameliorate Smoothing Body Exfoliant, €19.77 at victoriahealth.com.
Ameliorate Smoothing Body Exfoliant (€19.77 at victoriahealth.com) is a fantastic buy. Its lactic acid component ensures it does wonders for keratosis pilaris (that’s back-of-upper-arm bumps to most of us) and it also does good for shaved or waxed legs to prevent ingrown hairs and keep skin smooth.

Caudalie Beautifying Suncare Oil SPF30, €23.50 at caudalie.com.
If you are going to be in the sun this summer, and don’t like a thick cream, try Caudalie Beautifying Suncare Oil SPF30 (€23.50 at caudalie.com) which makes skin glow expensively but still offers protection without compromise.

Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H. Body Highlighter in Luna, €45 at Brown Thomas.
For those of us who are lightest and darkest on the skin spectrum, for whom tan or tanning is tedious or not an option, try Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H. Body Highlighter (€45 at Brown Thomas). It gives limbs coverage (no corned beef legs here) and a glossy sheen without the necessity of faffing around with tan or tights. Shade Aurora makes deep skin glow, while Luna works well for paler folks.

