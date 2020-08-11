Run don’t walk to nab the best makeup collection of the summer

You’ve seen makeup artist Hannah Martin’s work many times, even if you’re not aware of it.

Whenever you see a well-known face online looking utterly radiant but somehow still natural, that’s Hannah’s work. Martin has a long list of celebrity clients, but is also a go-to for the British royal family – she did Princess Eugenie’s bridal makeup in 2018 and was on hand to help Kate Middleton to apply her own makeup on her wedding day back in 2011.

Martin’s style is what I would call elevated natural – she makes people look like the healthiest and best version of themselves; timelessly beautiful. Martin’s makeup brings out a luminescence in every person she works on – if you know her work well enough, you’ll recognise it on a face when you see it.

When I heard that she was collaborating with My Beauty Brand, an online brand that focuses on professional-quality formulas and pigments at accessible prices, I guessed it would be good. I didn’t expect that the products would become my new everyday summer staples.

Several long-term favourites have been consigned to the drawer – and I find that when it comes to colour products for eyes, lips and cheeks, Martin’s collection is all I want to wear. It is a revelation for anyone who adores that elevated natural look.

Don’t panic when I tell you that it sold out within 24 hours. Of course it did. So the curated collection in the lovely little bag isn’t available. However, the component products are, and they’re worth investing in separately. I’ve had more makeup compliments while wearing these products in the last few weeks than I’ve had in months (2020 has taken its toll on us all).

The absolute hero of the collection is the ByMe. Rich Glide Cream Lipstick in Olivia Bronze Rose 301 (£18/€20 at mybeautybrand.com). It’s a perfect nude lipstick; just enough brown to work as a true neutral and just enough pink to brighten every skin tone.

The ByMe. Pure Power Blush in Margarita Peach 504 (£18/€20) is the perfect peach/pink hybrid – it gives a beautifully fresh and natural flush that especially brightens green or blue eyes and gives instant life to a tired face.

The highlighter, ByMe. Sheer Brilliance Highlighter in Maria Honey Gold 603 (£18/€20) is too gold to sit naturally on paler skins like mine, but looks spectacular on tanned, olive or deep skin tones. The powder texture applies almost creamily. This texture is shared by the eye products.

ByMe. Total Colour Pearl Eyepaint in Kate Pearl Gold 251 (£15/€16) is a metallic glitter top coat that is a rich champagne gold on the eyes. A buffed accent of ByMe. Total Colour Metallic Eyepaint Colette Foil Copper 201 (£15/€16) – a luscious peachy copper shimmer – gives eyes depth and intensity.

My favourite beauty products are always the practical ones. Any combination of these acts as a veil of light-reflective, warm tonal richness on the face, imbuing it with an irresistibly pretty softness. A collection that makes everyone look good is rare, but this is certainly one of them. Run, don’t walk.