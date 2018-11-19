Red hot: make-up artist Lisa Eldridge launches her first collection

The YouTube star’s limited-edition Velvet lipsticks are inspired by classic glamour
Lisa Eldridge: her lipsticks are smooth, lightweight, nondrying mattes in three universally flattering shades

Lisa Eldridge is a big name in beauty. As well as having worked on every famous face you can think of over the past 25 years, the British make-up artist has an enormously successful YouTube channel, and her Face Paint: The Story of Makeup is one of the most informative, interesting and visually arresting books about make-up on the market.

Now Eldridge is releasing some beauty products of her own. This afternoon she launches three limited-edition red lipsticks on her website. Formulated to mimic the texture of velvet, they are smooth, lightweight, nondrying mattes in three universally flattering shades: the rich, deep Velvet Jazz, the blue-toned true red Velvet Ribbon, and the screeching hot-pepper-red Velvet Morning.

Lisa Eldridge lipsticks: Velvet Morning, Velvet Ribbon and Velvet Jazz
These lipsticks, each of which comes in a sleek gold cylinder evidently inspired by classic glamour, will not be for casual make-up enthusiasts, but anyone familiar with Eldridge, who has a reputation for attention to every tiny detail, will know enough to be excited about her first solo products.

The lipsticks cost £26 (about €30) each, or £75 (about €85) for all three in a black velvet pouch. It will be no surprise if they sell out.

