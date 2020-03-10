Penneys new haircare range: ‘Kate Moss sexy texture in 10 seconds’

Kim Kardashian’s Dublin-born hair stylist aims to create high-quality products accessible to all

Updated: 58 minutes ago

‘I work every day with women from all over the world, with different hair types and from different backgrounds. I wanted to make a range that wouldn’t leave anyone out,’ says Andrew Fitzsimons, above

‘I work every day with women from all over the world, with different hair types and from different backgrounds. I wanted to make a range that wouldn’t leave anyone out,’ says Andrew Fitzsimons, above

 

When I talk with Dublin native Andrew Fitzsimons, I’m not sure what to expect. With almost half a million followers on Instagram, Fitzsimons is one of the foremost examples of beauty professionals who work with celebrities – he counts  Kim Kardashian as one of his clients  – and go on to become celebrities themselves. It used to be that the “glam squad” behind famous faces (and hairstyles) were unknown entities. Now, they are influencers in their own right, and where you have influencers, the brand deals and endorsements follow.

Fitzsimons has just brought out a vast hair range with Penneys, and it’s sort of a shocking move. Saying precisely what I’m thinking, Fitzsimons volunteers: “The majority of my counterparts have partnered with luxury brands to launch expensive products.”

When I ask why he hasn’t taken this well-worn route, Fitzsimons, who is now based out of Los Angeles and whose styles can regularly be seen on Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and models such as Bella Hadid, chuckles. “We didn’t have money when I was growing up,” he says. “Like a lot of Irish people, I have huge affection for Penneys. It’s where my mum bought all her clothes. I grew up with Penneys and it was a real resource for me.”

He wanted to create high-quality hair products that are accessible to everyone, he says. The products are designed to feel luxuriant and to equip people to style their own hair.

I was circumspect, as usual, until I saw the No Mark Hair Clips (€2.50 at Penneys stores nationwide). These clips are a staple of every professional backstage at fashion weeks. They allow you to clip hair back while doing makeup or styling, without leaving ridges or bumps. The Small Silk Wrap Bobbin (€2.50) is also lovely – smooth and kind to hair, and reminiscent of a brand that sells packs of similar hair ties at roughly 18 times the price.

Primark X Andrew Fitzsimons No Mark Hair Clips (€2.50)
Primark X Andrew Fitzsimons No Mark Hair Clips (€2.50)
Primark X Andrew Fitzsimons Small Silk Wrap Bobbins (€2.50)
Primark X Andrew Fitzsimons Small Silk Wrap Bobbins (€2.50)

If you want to try the range beyond the accessories, I suggest starting with the the Repair Hair Mask (€4), which is rich, softening and luxuriant. Fitzsimons tells me he has been quietly testing the range on celebrity clients for over a year, and if the products’ recent appearance on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram stories doesn’t qualify as an endorsement that will cause riots in Penneys stores, I don’t know what will.

Primark X Andrew Fitzsimons Repair Hair Mask (€4)
Primark X Andrew Fitzsimons Repair Hair Mask (€4)

When I press him to pick favourites, Fitzsimons admits to using the Luxe Hair Oil (€4) constantly to achieve a glassy, high-gloss finish on perfectly sleek styles. If you’re taking the opposite route, he says “and you want a tousled, textured finish, the Primark X Andrew Fitzsimons Textured Volume Spray [€3] is Kate Moss sexy texture in 10 seconds.” The price and quality of the range makes it well worth checking out – if you can fight your way through the crowds.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.