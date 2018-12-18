Pampering presents: Beauty gifts from under €10 to over €100

Your budget for Christmas gifts will vary based on what you have, how much you like the person you’re buying for, and whether or not the boiler has recently broken. For example, the office secret santa is a minefield of budgeting and politics. You want a gift under €10 or €20, that says to your chosen colleague “I tried, and there is no substantial evidence that I hate you and your Tayto sandwiches”.

For an awkward family member or in-law, you want something sensibly priced that still has a bit of a luxurious aura about it, so that at least they can see that you tried. For friends whom you love, you want the loveliest set or product you can find within your budget, and for friends whom you merely tolerate, you want the same. Anything less, and they may start to suspect that actually yes, you have gone off them a bit since they’ve started evangelising about the dangers of vaccination and suggesting lentils as a legitimate replacement for chicken.

In the midst of all this, maybe you want something small, affordable and nice for yourself, because Christmas shopping is ridiculously stressful, and December is an obscenely expensive month for everyone – especially if the boiler has recently broken, which it will generally wait ’til December to do.

€10 and under

Boots Sanctuary Spa Candle (€8 at Boots)

REN Moroccan Rose Stocking Filler Bath Oil (€10 at cloud10beauty.com)

Soap & Glory Happy Pamper Gift Set (€5 at Boots)

e.l.f. Lash Liner Set (€7.50 at Penneys and selected pharmacies)

Sleek Makeup Velvet Slipper Pout & Polish (€8 at Boots)

€20 and under

Bulldog Skincare Duo Set (€13 at Boots)

Tangle Teezer Rose Gold Glaze Compact Styler (€15 at Boots and selected stockists)

Aveda Style on the Go Christmas Cracker (€18 at Brown Thomas)

Gentleman’s Hardware Beard Grooming Kit (€16 at Boots)

Trilogy Skin Treats Cracker (€16.95 at cloud10beauty.com)

€50 and under

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Hollywood Liquid Lipstick Charms (€21 at charlottetilbury.com and stockists nationwide)

NARS Audacious Spiked Lipstick (€31 at Arnotts and counters nationwide)

Emma Hardie Cleansing Kit (€36 at cloud10beauty.com)

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Favourites (€37 at dermalogica.ie)

Darphin Hydrating Bouquet Set (€50 at cloud10beauty.com)

Vita Liberata Body Blur Gift Set (€34.50 at cloud10beauty.com)

Urban Decay Naked Cherry Palette (€49 from Debenhams)

€100 and Under

Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold Highlighter Palette (€55 at charlottetilbury.com and stockists nationwide)

YSL Black Opium 30ml Gift Set (€62 at Brown Thomas)

YSL Luxurious Cosmetic Pouch (€67.50 at Brown Thomas)

Atelier Cologne Cologne Absolue in Orange Sanguine (€100 at Brown Thomas)

Charlotte Tilbury Magical Mini Brush Set (€55 at charlottetilbury.com and stockists nationwide)

Over €100

IT Cosmetics Your Luxurious Must Haves Five Piece Face and Eye Brush Set (€137 at Arnotts)

Giorgio Armani Privé Pivione Suzhou Soie de Nacre (€160 at Brown Thomas)

Jo Malone London White Moss and Snowdrop Cologne (€114 at stockists nationwide)