Our 15 favourite beauty gift sets for spreading a little joy this Christmas

There are more gift sets around this season than you could possibly browse through between now and Christmas Day Whether it’s your grooming-conscious brother, the mother-in-law who hates everything, or an old friend who could use some relaxation, there’s a set out there for everyone. Here are some of our favourites.

Aveda Cherry Almond Vegan Hair Collection with Mini Paddle Brush

€45, Brown Thomas

This cherry-and-almond hair duo works leaves all types of hair soft and fragrant, and the mini paddle brush is great quality and handbag friendly.

L’Occitane Shea Butter Festive Bauble

€12, L’Occitane stores

The mini shea-butter soap, hand cream and ultra-rich cream are great for travel, and the tin bauble looks very sweet on the tree.

Spectrum Beauty Fix 6 Piece Brush Set

€38.99, boots.ie

A vegan brush brand that creates beautiful, highly effective brushes, Spectrum is worth investing in. This six-piece set will get make-up lovers of all ages started.

ghd Royal Dynasty Deluxe Gift Set

€364, stockists nationwide

If your budget stretches, there is no more luxe hair-tool gift set this year. It features ghd’s premium Platinum Plus straightener, along with its Air hairdryer set, both in a beautiful vanity case. For diehard ghd lovers.

Eve Lom Decadent Cleanser Gift Set

€200, libertylondon.com

If you love this iconic cleanser, then you’ll love a gift set that features it in four sizes, from travel to jumbo, along with three muslin cloths. You’ll never need to buy cleanser again.

Kennedy & Co Gift Set

€25, selected Dunnes Stores

This set from the Irish brand Kennedy & Co includes its hair clay, moisturiser and peat face scrub. It’s an ideal buy for grooming-conscious men.

Bulldog Ultimate Beard Care Kit

€38.99, boots.ie

Bulldog is a lovely, reasonably priced men’s grooming brand. This tin is a rather indulgent offering, including shaving oil, beard shampoo and conditioner, and beard scissors and comb.

Jo Malone London Miniature Candle Collection

€82, Brown Thomas

If the weighty green velvet box isn’t enough to thrill you, its contents will be. With five of the best scented-candle offerings, including Peony & Blush Suede, Green Tomato Leaf and Roasted Chestnut, this is a spectacular gift for a candle enthusiast.

Charlotte Tilbury The Gift of Pillow Talk Lips

€32, Arnotts

Pillow Talk is the universal pink lipstick – and Charlotte Tilbury’s bestseller – that has long since reached iconic status. This little set includes the original Pillow Talk lipliner and the universally flattering matte lipstick.

Clarins Men Essentials Collection

€64, Debenhams

Clarins has always been brilliant at textures. This men’s washbag includes a light, quickly absorbed moisture balm that won’t feel oily on the skin. It also has a face wash, shower gel and a little dropper of shaving oil (a little of which goes a long way).

Nars Studio 54 Outshine Lip Gloss Set

€45, narscosmetics.eu

If the over-the-top (and therefore just right) Studio 54-inspired sequin pouch isn’t enough to capture you, the sheer wearability of the lip glosses inside will be. Star Love, a tan rose cream, is particularly beautiful.

Ole Henriksen OMG Brightening Gift Set

€57, boots.ie

The OMG stands for Oh My Glow, and it’s apt. This set is best suited to skin under 30, but the gel textures of the products inside are beautiful. The Banana Bright Face Primer and Eye Cream are cult bestsellers.

Chanel No 5 Eau de Parfum Coffret

€150, Brown Thomas

No 5 is still the ultimate fragrance. You can buy a bottle by itself if you want to, but this limited-edition Christmas coffret might be the perfect gift for someone who’ll appreciate a collector’s edition of almost 100-year-old classic fragrance.

Lush Once upon a Time Set

€46, Lush stores

This thoughtful gift set is filled with lovely prebedtime products. The Sleepy shower gel blends lavender and vanilla for a soothing presleep shower. Among other products inside, you’ll find Night Bloom soap, with delectable notes of honeysuckle, and Once upon a Time Body Lotion, an apple-scented cream that’s rich in almond and lemon oils.

Slip Lovely Lashes Gift Set

€135, Space NK

A silk pillow minimises hair breakage, is kinder to skin and stop you waking up with those frightening pillow gashes after a deep sleep. It’s the sort of thing that’s just too luxurious to buy yourself, but this set is an indulgent gift.