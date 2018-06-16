No excuses: easy sunscreens for the summer

Though melanoma diagnoses in Ireland continue to grow, we have never had more information on the relationship between our skin and the sun. The variety of sun protection available is wider and more tailored to individual lifestyle than ever, and yet we don’t seem to be availing of it as readily as our skin dictates we should. The claggy, filmy sun creams of my childhood are no longer all that is available. Staining of white clothing and “ghost face” are no longer foregone conclusions, so why is it that we avoid apply SPF as diligently as we should, or in some cases, at all?

The simplest answer is the most likely – high time preference. We prefer what is pleasant now over what is better later, but may involve more work. Rather than giving ourselves a good talking to, we would do better to get acquainted with modern sunscreen – we can have both what is easy and what is good. Improved technology means that effectiveness, texture, delivery method and application of modern sunscreens have vastly improved – let’s stop looking at applying it like a chore (it isn’t) and start focussing on the good investment. Whether you are active, passive or anything in between this summer, SPF is a necessity.

If memories of childhood sun cream and its roasting hot cling film texture give you the heebie-jeebies, opt for a super easy SPF water. Vichy Idéal Soleil Hydrating SPF 30 (€20.95) smells lovely, goes on without any real effort (just spray and rub a bit), and leaves no visible chalky hue or heavy residue.

If you prefer to spend as little as possible on sunscreen, you can still get a light textured product. Aldi Lacura Clear Spray SPF 30 (€3.99) does something similar for under €4, so there is really no excuse.

“Oh”, I hear you cry up at the very Gods, “but those are too big to travel with!”. The Gods of sunscreen have heard your pleas. For those whose facial, neck or chest skin is sensitised and needs something gentle, Avène Mineral Fluid SPF 50 (€21) is ideal. It even comes in a tinted option if lack of coverage is putting you off, and the 40ml size makes it handbag and travel friendly.

La Roche Posay Anthelios Pocket SPF 50+ Grab & Go Suncare (€11 at Boots) is quite literally pocket sized – flat and small and obscenely convenient. The children’s version comes in the same size, so that you can catch and douse small, wriggling bodies on the move. Just don’t forget your own.

“But I’m always in the water – it will just wash off!” you scream. “No excuse!” I roar back, throwing a bottle of Shiseido Wetforce Sports BB SPF 50+ (€32 at Arnotts), which is extra water resistant, at your head. The whole Shiseido Wetforce range is water resistant, and very good, but the BB has a tint and allows you to have a little coverage while protecting your face and delicate areas. Try the general, untinted version for both face and body. No excuses.